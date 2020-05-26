The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent has taken home six awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's 2019 Better Newspaper Contest. The awards include:
• First Place Environmental Reporting Award, Karyn Saemann and Madeline Westberg, for "Up Creek."
• First Place Localized National Story, Madeline Westberg, for "Prepped: Cambridge forms its first girls BSA troop."
• Second Place General News Photo, Karyn Saemann, for "Flame On."
• Third Place Local Column, Karyn Saemann, for "Like Linda."
• Honorable Mention Editorial Special Section, Madeline Westberg, Karyn Saemann and Jon Wright, for 2019 Summer Arts Guide
• Honorable Mention Editorial Award, Karyn Saemann, for "Governor's veto rightly leaves quarries in local control."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.