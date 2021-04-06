April 8
Elementary school: Turkey sandwich, tater tots, grapes, milk
Middle-high school: Chicken patty sandwich and tater tots or yogurt parfait with strawberries and granola
April 9
Elementary school: Cheese pizza, craisins, green beans, milk
Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish sandwich
April 12
Elementary school: Popcorn chicken, emoji potatoes, pears, milk
Middle-high school: Popcorn chicken and emoji fries or BBQ pork sandwich
April 13
Elementary school: Hamburger/cheeseburger, cheddar Sun Chips, strawberry applesauce, carrots, milk
Middle-high school: Hamburger/cheeseburger or Italian sub
April 14
Elementary school: Tony’s Cheese Pizza, grapes, broccoli, milk
Middle-high school: Uncrustable PBJ or ham and cheddar sub
April 15
Elementary school: Ham and American sandwich, seasoned fries, cinnamon apples, milk
Middle-high school: Walking taco or French bread pizza
April 16
Elementary school: French bread pizza, pizza sauce, berry cup, milk
Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or broccoli cheese soup
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.