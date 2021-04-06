April 8

Elementary school: Turkey sandwich, tater tots, grapes, milk

Middle-high school: Chicken patty sandwich and tater tots or yogurt parfait with strawberries and granola

April 9

Elementary school: Cheese pizza, craisins, green beans, milk

Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish sandwich

April 12

Elementary school: Popcorn chicken, emoji potatoes, pears, milk

Middle-high school: Popcorn chicken and emoji fries or BBQ pork sandwich

April 13

Elementary school: Hamburger/cheeseburger, cheddar Sun Chips, strawberry applesauce, carrots, milk

Middle-high school: Hamburger/cheeseburger or Italian sub

April 14

Elementary school: Tony’s Cheese Pizza, grapes, broccoli, milk

Middle-high school: Uncrustable PBJ or ham and cheddar sub

April 15

Elementary school: Ham and American sandwich, seasoned fries, cinnamon apples, milk

Middle-high school: Walking taco or French bread pizza

April 16

Elementary school: French bread pizza, pizza sauce, berry cup, milk

Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or broccoli cheese soup

