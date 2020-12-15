Forward Pharmacy, a local chain of pharmacies with locations in Cambridge and Deerfield, is offering free Covid-19 testing at some of its branches.
Free tests are being administered at its Cottage Grove location, 429 West Cottage Grove Road, and its McFarland location, 4880 Larson Beach Road.
Forward Pharmacy has branches in Cambridge, Columbus, Cottage Grove, Deerfield and McFarland, but is only testing in Cottage Grove and McFarland. The pharmacy’s owner said they’re hoping to expand its testing to more locations soon.
The test detects active Covid-19 infection, the pharmacy’s website said.
Customers receiving a Covid-19 test should not enter the store, but park in marked spots behind the store.
Getting a Covid-19 test requires an appointment set up in advance, usually during the pharmacy’s business hours. Appointments can be made online, at forwardpharmacywi.com or by calling the store.
The Cottage Grove location is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Its phone number is (608) 839-3335.
The McFarland location is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sundays. Its phone number is (608) 838-7455.
