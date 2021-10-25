Derek Sweger named Coach of the Week for Oct. 14th

Although the Deerfield Demons football season has concluded, there were many positive performances to take away from the season, one of which has been recognized by the Green Bay Packers. Deerfield football head coach Derek Sweger was named Packers Coach of the Week on Oct. 14 by the green and gold.
“It’s unexpected. I got the email and was taken back by it,” said Sweger. “It’s such a cool honor, and they talked about the stuff they wanted to focus on was our awareness game.”
Sweger has partnered with the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, hosting an annual game each year to raise awareness about the disease. Following the team motto of “You Before Me”, the team captain for the game involves someone who has been affected by Hunington’s Disease.
“Anytime we can get more recognition for some of the things our kids do like that, it means more,” said Sweger. “Football is the ultimate team game, you need everybody so it’s truly an award to share with our staff, our fantastic kids and our awesome community in Deerfield.
Sweger took over as head coach in 2016 after being an assistant coach at Johnson Creek, Hustisford and Dodgeland. After an initial season with a record of 0-10, Sweger coached Deerfield to the playoffs with a 4-5 record in 2017. Sweger has also had the opportunity to coach all-star games and commentate state football games during his time at Deerfield.