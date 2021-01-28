Cambridge foresees solar farm impact at its western gateway

The Cambridge Village Board has created an ad-hoc committee to respond to a proposed solar farm at its western gateway.
Village President Mark McNally and village board members Wyatt Rose and Ted Kumbier will sit on it, along with several yet-unnamed citizen members.
The committee was created after lengthy public comment on the solar farm at the village board’s Jan. 26 meeting, and lengthy board discussion.
The proposed solar project is just outside Cambridge, leaving the village’s involvement not as clear-cut as that of the town of Christiana and town of Deerfield that would have solar arrays within their borders and would financially benefit from annual payments tied to the project.
But preliminary maps prepared by Chicago-based Invenergy, LLC, as part of an engineering plan submitted to the Wisconsin Department Natural Resources in December, show the project would lie partially in Cambridge’s extraterritorial zoning area. State law gives the village some say in how that area in a town, just beyond its borders, is developed.
Invenergy expects this spring to apply for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, kicking off a year-long state review process.
The 375-megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is proposed to be built on up to 2,600 acres in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield, within a total project area of 11,900 acres.
Up to 912,000 solar panels could be installed on land leased from area property owners, with each panel able to generate up to 530 watts of electricity, the engineering plan said. That is expected to be comparable to the Badger Hollow Solar Farm, a 3,500-acre, 300-megawatt Invenergy project in Iowa County.
A certificate of public convenience and necessity is required in Wisconsin for facilities that generate 100 megawatts of electricity or more.
Village board members said maps showing the proposed solar farm spanning both sides of U.S. Highway 12-18, just west of Cambridge, are concerning.
That western gateway, village officials said, is a locally prized area that includes the Cambridge Winery, The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood, Dancing Goat distillery and other commercial buildings along the highway. In addition to negatively impacting those, Koshkonong Solar could lock up other developable land west of the village in solar leases for 50 years, they said.
“We will be landlocked,” Village Administrator Lisa Moen said, adding that “it is the entrance to our community, that would be filled with solar panels. Do we need an environmental impact statement? How do all these things affect us? We have a lot of unanswered questions.”
McNally said the new ad-hoc committee would be charged with laying out the village’s position in a letter to the PSC.
Moen urged the committee to get to work. A statement should be approved by the village board before being sent to the PSC, she said. That should be written “sooner rather than later,” Moen said.
“We have to do this very quickly,” McNally agreed.
Kumbier said he’s concerned about property values and said the solar farm could have a “huge impact on the village of Cambridge."
Village board member Carla Galler said the committee needs to be clear on what Cambridge’s role is in the PSC proceedings.
“I think we need to focus on what the Cambridge Village Board can do ‘these are things that Cambridge can take action on,’” Galler said.
The board rejected the idea of inviting the towns of Christiana and Deerfield to form a joint committee to approach the PSC, saying Cambridge’s interests are different from theirs.
Their role “is a whole different thing from what we have,” board member Kathy Cunningham said. “Our interests will not be represented.”
During a public comment period, Christiana resident Roxann Engelstad urged Cambridge to pay attention and to be actively involved in the PSC process that “severely impinges” on its extraterritorial zoning area.
Engelstad noted that while the project is currently planned to generate 375 megawatts of electricity, Invenergy is asking for additional capacity up to 500 megawatts. That, Engelstad said, could allow it to expand in the future and make it potentially “one of the largest utility-scale solar farms east of the Rockies.”
Cambridge resident Mary Gjermo similarly urged the Village Board to act.
“I think the urgency right now, is for you to formulate a response to the PSC,” Gjermo said.
Former Village President Eileen Scott once encouraged Madison residents to take “a little drive into the country,” to Cambridge, Gjermo said. “That little drive into the country is never going to look the same again.”
Cambridge-area resident Sean Marren also suggested that Invenergy be invited to address a future village board meeting. “There is a lot that the community needs to consider,” Marren said.
