Dane County loosened its COVID-19 restrictions as summer officially kicked off this week, while Jefferson County remained open for all activities with public health guidance but no restrictions there.
As summer officially began, Dane County stepped Tuesday, May 26 into Phase 1 of its Forward Dane plan.
Dane County
Dane County has now allowed most businesses — including churches, gyms, indoor shopping malls, salons and barbershops, that had been some of the last places to remain completely shuttered -- to reopen. All must limit activity to 25 percent of their building’s capacity, with social distancing and other restrictions.
Gyms can’t allow contact sports and their saunas and steam rooms must remain closed.
Restaurants, bars and food trucks, meanwhile, can reopen outdoor seating and indoor seating at 25 percent of their building’s capacity.
Some Cambridge and Deerfield area bars and restaurants were reopening immediately for indoor seating, while others remained more cautious.
The Flannel Frontier bar and grill in Deerfield, for intance, said it would reopen for in-person dining but urged customers in social media posts to consider sticking with carryout if possible.
The Keystone Grill in Cambridge said it planned to reopen its patio for consuming carryout food and drinks, a well as reopen its indoor bar for drinks only, both on Thursday night May 28.
Carryout food will be picked up “in an unoccupied are of the restaurant not accessible to bar patrons,” the restaurant said in a message. “We will maintain this system over the weekend and then evaluate increasing service to include dining inside as well.”
Greg and Beth Welsh, owners of Quilted Oak & Ice Cream in Deerfield, similarly said in an email that they would remain carry-out only, with one “big change,” that their front and back doors would reopen this week “so kids can see and pick out their favorite flavor of ice cream.”
And while Cambridge Market Cafe in Cambridge said it would now have limited indoor and outdoor seating, and still offer carryout and curbside pickup, Deerfield Coffeehouse in Deerfield said it would stick to carryout for now.
Other businesses
All offices can also now reopen at 25 percent capacity.
Full-service car washes can reopen to cleaning cars’ exteriors only, and interior home remodeling work and home cleaning services can resume.
Also allowed to reopen in Dane County at 25 percent capacity are movie theaters, community centers, social clubs, museums, outdoor amusement parks, outdoor miniature golf courses, bowling alleys, zoos and outdoor entertainment venues including festivals, carnivals, fairs and concerts.
Public swimming pools, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, splashpads, funplexes, trampoline parks, indoor miniature golf courses, and skating rinks must remain closed for now in Dane County.
Long-term care facilities also remain closed to visitors. And schools must remain closed.
Additionally, public gatherings are now allowed in Dane County with 50 or fewer people. Up to 10 people are allowed in a home for private gatherings.
Area state and county parks had already been opened in Dane County, excluding playgrounds. So, too, have been open outdoor courts for basketball, tennis and pickleball been open, as well as dog parks.
Dane County will remain at Phase 1 for at least two weeks and then step to Phase 2 if public health benchmarks are met.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County fully reopened with guidelines but no public health restrictions immediately after a statewide Safer-at-Home order was struck down on May 13.
That the Cambridge area lies on the Dane-Jefferson County line has complicated the local public health closure situation.
The county line splits the village of Cambridge, with all of its business and most of its 1,400 residents in Dane County.
About 100 Cambridge residents, as well as the Lake Ripley area and surrounding Town of Oakland, are in Jefferson County.
The unincorporated village of London between Cambridge and Deerfield is also in Jefferson County. The Deerfield area is wholly in Dane County.
Most local salons and barbershops, meanwhile, said they would open up by appointment only on May 26. Under the Forward Dane plan, their waiting areas must remain closed, and both customers and employees must wear masks., among other restrictions.
Churches
Area churches were not moving quickly to reopen their buildings, with pastors stressing that they’ve have been operating virtually throughout the pandemic with online services and other activities that have kept their congregations connected.
Several area churches are planning drive-up services in coming weeks. Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge said it plans to offer drive-up communion Sunday May 31, and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield will begin twice-monthly parking lot drive-in services on Sunday June 7.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, on County Highway BB between Deerfield and Lake Mills, said it would resume indoor worship services in its sanctuary on Sunday May 31.
Immanuel Lutheran Pastor Paul Scharrer said in an email that worshipers would be seated in every-other pew and face masks would be encouraged but not required.
This week, the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent resumes our detailed weekly worship calendar, including listing both online and in-person activities. It is on Page B3 of the newspaper’s May 28 print edition and attached to the web version of this article. Since mid-March, the worship calendar has been limited to church contact information.
Youth sports, day camps
CAP has announced that all Cambridge youth sports including little league, teener, pony, softball, t-ball and coach pitch, leagues, as well as karate and tennis lessons, are canceled for now. “We hope to provide modified programming in late August if it can be done safely,” CAP announced in a social media post this week.
And the Deerfield Community Center has announced that its day camp won’t happen this summer.
Farm breakfasts, markets, fairs, festivals
Many large public summer events have been canceled in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas for 2020, including Midwest Fire Fest in Cambridge and the Cambridge Summer Concert Series. The Deerfield Fireman’s Festival and two summer Deerfield Market Expos are off. The Dane County Fair has also been canceled for 2020.
The Jefferson County Fair remains on. It is set for July 8-12, with a schedule now posted on its website that includes tractor and truck pulls, a demolition derby, live music and animal and exhibit judging.
And the Deerfield Farmers Market will go on, with its opening day set for June 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church on South Main Street in Deerfield.
There has been no public announcement on the status of summer Deerfield Music in the Park, which in past years has kicked off in May at Fireman’s Park.
The Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast is on, set for Aug. 22 at Jefferson County Fair Park. And the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm has been rescheduled from June 13 to Aug. 1 on Hinchley’s Dairy Farm near Cambridge.
Lake Ripley
Ripley Park, located in Jefferson County, will reopen on Friday May 29.
Ripley Park is run by the Cambridge Community Activities Program and located on Park Road in the Town of Oakland in Jefferson County.
CAP Director Lesli Rumpf said the entire park, including the beach and playground, will all reopen.
Fitness centers
The Cambridge fitness center at Cambridge High School will remain closed until at least July 1, Rumpf said, because Cambridge school district properties are closed until June 30.
The fitness center at Deerfield High School will also remain closed until at least July 1, because it too is located on school district grounds.
Local government meetings.
Local school, town and village meetings had moved online and to teleconference in recent months. Those are also beginning to resume in-person. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, for instance, the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s Station Expansion Committee will meet in-person at the Christiana Town Hall.
Testing
Free COVID-19 testing sites are now operating in both Dane and Jefferson counties.
Madison’s drive-thru-only testing site is at the Alliant Energy Center: 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No appointments or pre-registration is necessary. More information: www.publichealthmdc.com/covid19testing
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing is also being offered this week in Whitewater for residents of Jefferson and Walworth counties. Testing will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, May 27-30, at the Perkins Stadium parking lot No. 24 on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus.The address is 910 W. Schwager Drive.
In Jefferson County, testing is open to people ages age 5 and older. No appointment is necessary and people wishing to be tested do not need to have any symptoms of the coronavirus.
The Jefferson County Health Department noted that this swab test is for active virus particles and not antibodies.
“This test is helpful for telling you if you are actively sick or infected, not if you’ve had COVID-19 and since recovered,” health officials said in a release.
A photo ID is not required, but attendees must provide their name, current address and telephone number, date of birth and email address, if applicable. Health information will remain private. Results typically will be available in two to three days.
