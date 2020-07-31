Entering the 2018 WIAA Division 4 girls basketball tournament, Cambridge High School had a record of 17-5 with a 7-3 mark in the Capitol South Conference. The Blue Jays had the No. 2 seed in the sectional bracket under head coach Mike Jeffery, and confidence oozed from the squad.
“Just thinking about this moment brings back so many emotions and memories,” said Elyssa Stein, the Cambridge senior center who averaged 11.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18. “That moment will always be dear to my heart.”
Stein scored 14 points in the Blue Jays’ 60-55 first-round regional win over New Glarus. Cambridge captured the regional championship and advanced to the sectional round by beating Markesan, 54-45.
In the sectional semifinal game played at Sun Prairie, Stein poured in a team-leading 16 points in a 55-33 win over St. Mary Springs, putting Cambridge within one game of going to the state tournament.
Yet, the Blue Jays’ postseason run came to an end with an 86-33 loss to No. 1 seed La Crosse Aquinas at Baraboo.
It was an exciting way for Stein to end her high school basketball playing days which included 1,074 career points and 600 rebounds.
“Everyone was working together, and there was no individual on that floor,” Stein said. “We were so proud of making it that far, but I think what I take the most pride in was how much of a team we were. Still to this day, I am so proud of our team’s accomplishments, and I am honored that I was able to play with such amazing people.”
Stein continued playing basketball after signing with Clarke University, a NAIA school in Dubuque, Iowa.
She gives a lot of credit to Jeffery for helping develop her basketball skills so she could play women’s college basketball.
“Coach Jeffery has helped shape me to be the person I am today. He was the one that gave me confidence in my game, and I was able to carry that with me to my college game,” Stein said. “He was one of a few people that I was able to go to with anything. Even now, coming home to watch a basketball game and being able to talk to him feels like I had never left. He is a person I really look up to, and I am very grateful he is a part of my life.”
Two years into her college basketball career, Stein’s playing time has been limited to about 5 minutes per game. Yet, she is shooting nearly 53-percent from the field in her first two seasons. Entering this season, Stein will have to compete against 10 juniors and 5 seniors for playing time. But she is happy with her experiences at Clarke so far.
“It has such a home feeling which makes me feel more comfortable and less homesick,” Stein said. “Everyone is so kind and caring, which is a huge plus. Adjusting to campus living was definitely difficult at first. However, after a month or so I got the hang of it. I am now living on campus in an apartment with 5 other girls, and I can honestly say it is my second home.”
The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 NAIA national championship for Clarke, but the team still had a great season with a 25-7 overall record including an 18-6 mark in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Head coach Courtney Boyd has brought a winning tradition to Clarke University women’s basketball since taking over in 2018. The 2018-19 team – Stein’s freshman year – broke the program record for victories with a 23-12 mark. Stein said she has learned so much from Boyd on how to play college basketball especially when it comes to the mental aspect of the game.
“When I was going into college I didn’t realize how different college sports are to high school,” Stein said. “Yes, it is more physical and everyone is an amazing athlete, but the greatest difference is the mental game. Controlling my thoughts is what my coaches have really helped me with. The benefit with that is I am able to use that knowledge outside of the game.
