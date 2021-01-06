Madison – With more than 7,000 employees vaccinated and some providers and staff receiving their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, SSM Health is coordinating with local health departments to vaccinate other frontline health care groups, like dentists and home health care providers.
"This effort to expand vaccination efforts beyond our employees will help ensure more of these essential health care providers are protected against COVID-19. We are working directly with public health departments in Fond du Lac, Green, Rock, Sauk and other counties where we provide care to coordinate the vaccination of EMS providers to ensure these vital health care teams are vaccinated. In Dane County, Public Health Madison Dane County is vaccinating local EMS providers and we are focused on offering vaccination to organizations with qualified unaffiliated 1A health care workers," SSM Health said in a release.
This week, SSM Health began reviewing requests from unaffiliated health care groups across our Wisconsin service area that qualify for the state’s definition of a 1A healthcare worker and would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. These are qualified health care workers who are not employed by SSM Health and would otherwise not have access to the vaccine through another group like their health insurance provider. Some examples of these groups include dental or orthodontics offices, home health care providers, school nurses and school physical or occupational therapists.
The first groups of unaffiliated 1A healthcare workers are being vaccinated at SSM Health starting today. Smaller organizations are being vaccinated this week, with larger groups being scheduled starting next week. SSM Health will continue to review and coordinate the vaccination of these unaffiliated 1A health care workers. Scheduling is also underway for our sites in Baraboo, Janesville, Monroe and the Greater Fond du Lac area.
