Members of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission are again headed toward 5 simultaneous April referendums to expand its fire and EMS station.
At a special meeting on Dec. 22, the commission voted unanimously in favor of all 5 municipalities using the same referendum ballot language. Commission members said that is important legally and for voter clarity, as they seek to raise $6.5 million to expand the nearly 40-year-old station on West Main Street in Cambridge.
The commission’s voting members represent the Villages of Rockdale and Cambridge and Towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills. They share the annual cost of providing fire and EMS service in the Cambridge area based on their equalized values, and are sharing the station expansion cost.
Commission members began the year all headed toward 2021 referendums or public votes at annual town meetings. Then, they began to shift toward the idea that the municipal boards could simply approve their portions of the cost without public input.
Cambridge was the first to buck the idea of not offering voters a direct say.
The Cambridge Village Board voted in September to put its portion of the station expansion cost on the April 2021 ballot. It is additionally now continuing to weigh adding a second ballot question to cover its cost to operate the expanded station.
In November, facing opposition from some local residents, Oakland, Christiana, Rockdale and the Town of Lake Mills again began to consider holding referendums or letting voters weigh in at annual town meetings.
In January, each of the 5 municipal boards is expected to finalize referendum language, which must be submitted to county clerks by late in the month.
Advisory vs. bindingThe language approved by the commission specifies that the referendums will all be advisory.
That leaves the final decision on whether to proceed with funding their portions of the cost up to the town and village boards, after the referendums are held.
Whether the referendums should be binding has been controversial.
When pressed at the Dec. 22 meeting, Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner said if the town’s referendum narrowly fails, he would support overriding voters to proceed with the project.
Kapsner said the commission is obligated to support local fire and EMS with an upgraded station.
“Yes,” he said in response to an audience member’s direct question about whether he’d override a narrowly failed referendum. “Because it’s our responsibility to keep our constituents safe.”
Kapsner predicted that if the station isn’t upgrade, the result will be a mass exodus of fire and EMS volunteers, leaving the 5 municipalities paying for all-full-time staff.
“We probably would not have a fire department anymore at that point,” Kapsner said.
“I’ve been working on this project for six years now, and it’s important,” he added.
Village President Mark McNally, meanwhile, reiterated that he will proceed based on how Cambridge votes.
“We should be listening to (voters),” he said. “I will treat (the referendum) as binding.”
Audience member Virginia Newcomb cautioned against overriding the referendums, adding that she was “trouble at this being non-binding. Ignoring voter sentiment, Newcomb suggested, could result in “legal action.”
“It seems like you are trying to get to a point where you don’t have to listen to the taxpayers,” Newcomb said in a pointed exchange with Kapsner.
Newcomb said state law requires a referendum when purchasing land, which is part of the referendum cost.
Referendum promotionIn a related matter, Kapsner said a consultant has reminded the commission it’s forbidden for fire and EMS paid staff to campaign for or against the referendums.
“In other words, it was illegal to have EMS personnel personally putting up yard signs with an EMS rig,” McNally responded, referencing a flap earlier this year in which some local residents saw and objected to that.
“Pretty close to that,” Kapsner responded.
Fire truckThe commission on Dec. 22 also voted unanimously to purchase a new squad for the fire department, at a cost of $526,000, from Marion Body Works in Marion, Wisconsin.
The commission will make a down payment of $470,000 in June 2021, with the remaining $56,0000 due at delivery in early 2022. The payments will be financed through borrowing; the first payments on the debt will be due in June 2022.
The squad being replaced is 29 years old and due to its age is missing some important safety features, like shoulder belts for rear riders, Fire Chief Terry Johnson said.
The commission debated whether it should borrow the money and pass that cost to municipalities as part of its annual operating budget request, or have municipalities directly borrow their portions.
If the municipalities borrowed on their own, they would get a 2 percent municipal discount. That kind of capital borrowing could also be done outside state levy limits.
Under the arrangement that was ultimately approved, with the commission doing the primary borrowing, each municipality will either have to cover its portion of the cost in its annual operating budget, which is constrained by state levy limits, or separately borrow to cover its payments.
“If you’re responsible for one-quarter of an annual payment of $88,000, you’re going to be able to work that into the village budget?” Kapsner questioned.
“We’ll have to,” McNally responded.
McNally said the Cambridge Village Board has given him “very clear instructions…that we are not interested in taking out our own debt. Even if it costs 2 percent more the commission should borrow it.”
Kapsner said he foresees Oakland adding its portion to a rolling annual town borrowing, that is outside state levy limits. He said that is how the town, in recent years, has kept up roads and made other necessary spending.
“The town will do what we did before – increase our borrowing,” Kapsner said.
“We are going to have to borrow – we don’t have enough in our (annual) budget,” to make the payments, Rockdale Village President Julie Nelles said.
The commission’s next meeting is March 18.
