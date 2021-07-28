Summer COVID shifts will again require patience, respect for upcoming school decisions

For months, local schools have essentially foreseen a return to normal in the fall.
In late spring, with COVID-19 case counts dropping and vaccinations rising, face masks appeared on the way out.
Soon after Cambridge made the call that face masks would not be required during summer school, indoors or out, Deerfield announced it would only require face masks in common areas, like hallways, during summer school. Wearing facemasks in Deerfield summer school classrooms was left to teachers based on whether social distancing was possible.
Deerfield also announced in late spring that fall instruction would be all in-person, with no virtual option.
And in mid-July in Deerfield, the School Board voted to not require those vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face masks during August back to school activities and during August sports practices and games. Face masks will remain “strongly recommended” for unvaccinated adults and children.
In recent weeks, though, new data has knocked some of the wind out of what started as a carefree summer on a return-to-normal trajectory.
Worrisome data has begun to emerge about COVID-19 variants, with positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths once again rising statewide and nationally, almost exclusively among the unvaccinated. And now, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dane and Jefferson counties is once again recommending masks indoors.
Locally, it’s not the Dane County data that’s most worrisome, although cases ticked up in July and the delta variant is likely now the dominant strain in the county, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County,
That’s because vaccination rates are high In Dane County. As of July 26, 69.8% of all residents age 12 and over had received at least one dose of vaccine. That’s much better than statewide. As of July 23, just 51.4% of eligible Wisconsin residents had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Locally, it’s across the line in Jefferson County, where the situation is more disconcerting.
In Jefferson County, based on data that does not include the city of Watertown (which straddles the border of Dodge and Jefferson counties), COVID-19 case counts have also ticked up recently. But it’s the much lower vaccination rate that brings pause. Just 46.2% of eligible Jefferson County residents had received at least one dose of vaccine as of July 22 and only 44% had completed a vaccine series.
That cross-county vaccination rate disparity leaves the Cambridge school district, which straddles the Dane-Jefferson county line, in the especially unenviable position of having to set COVID-19 policy for the upcoming school year, based on less than ideal data.
And although the Deerfield schools lie fully in Dane County, it can’t be dismissed that Jefferson County is only 3 miles away, and that there’s a significant daily amount of mixing of local youth and adults across that county line. On a host of levels, we’re one community that just happens to sit on a manmade jurisdictional divide.
At this point last summer, there was considerable angst in both Cambridge and Deerfield as schools boards weighed how to start the year. At the time, we urged community members to ask questions and to offer feedback, but to ultimately respect the decisions made.
The recent rise in COVID-19 cases certainly doesn’t begin to match the data from this time in 2020. But it’s still worrisome enough that we expect it will be the dominant driver of discussion when both the Cambridge and Deerfield school boards meet on Monday, Aug. 16.
A month out from the start of the 2021-22 school year, local school boards and school administrators find themselves once again potentially having to make calls that could prove unpopular. If case counts continue in August to go the wrong direction, that situation would only intensify.
We hope the current variant-driven spike is short lived and ultimately statistically insignificant. But school boards and administrators must make decisions soon based on the data at hand.
It will be up to them, once again, to set face mask and other COVID-19 policy for fall based on what they know.
As we did last August, we urge community members to have patience and to respect decisions made.
We, once again, thank school officials and school board members for the decisions they’ve had to make over the past 18 months. And we thank them in advance for the unenviable calls that may lie ahead.