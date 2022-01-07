Amigo Construction in Cambridge hosts visit from Gov. Evers

From left: Gov. Tony Evers, Amigo Construction President Wensy Melendez, Amigo Construction Founder Odilon Melendez, and Juan Jose Lopez, a personal advisor to the Melendez family and Amigo Construction, meet at the company's headquarters in Cambridge on Jan. 6.
Local cladding manufacturer and installer Amigo Construction hosted Gov. Tony Evers at its Cambridge headquarters on Jan. 6.
Also on hand for a tour and brief conversation were Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek, Amigo Construction Founder Odilon Melendez, current company President Wensy Melendez, company and family advisor Juan Jose Lopez and others with local and industry ties, and many family members, some of whom work at the company.
Odilon Melendez founded the company as Amigo Painting in 1992. It became Amigo Construction in 2008 and moved to Cambridge from Madison in 2017.
Its offices, manufacturing and training operations at 404 England St. are in a 60,000 square foot building once owned by Rowe Pottery Works, now on East Main Street in Cambridge.
In an additional 22,000 square foot building it stores cladding products made by Amigo Construction that construction companies are preparing to install, and products construction companies have bought elsewhere for pending projects.
And Amigo Construction is also additionally looking to add another 15,000 square feet of building space to its campus in the coming year. That would include expanding an existing building where it does powder coating and constructing a new 60-by-120-foot, two-story storage building.
In all, the planned expansion would leave Amigo Construction with five buildings totaling nearly 80,000 square feet, spread over six acres on both sides of England Street.
The company also owns a lot just to the east stretching to Koshkonong Creek, that it plans to leave a natural buffer area.
In 2019, the company was first runner up in the Marketplace Wisconsin Governors Conference on Diverse Business Development. In 2020, it received the Legacy Award from Marketplace Wisconsin.
Its 2021 projects in the Madison area included Judge Doyle Square, a new CUNA Mutual Building, the UW-Madison Natatorium and the Urban League of Greater Madison Business Hub.
Amigo Construction currently has about 20 employees.
“What a success story,” Evers said. Couple generations too. This is great.”