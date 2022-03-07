 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot
Cambridge

Cambridge station referendum information sessions continue

All of the planned information sessions are free and open to the public.

The Friends of the Cambridge EMS is continuing to sponsor public information sessions in advance of April 5 referendums to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station.

The village of Cambridge, town of Oakland and town of Christiana have referendums on the ballot on April 5 to fund their portions of a $6.3 million proposed expansion of the nearly 40-year-old station on West Main Street in Cambridge.

The total cost of the project would be divided between five area municipalities – Cambridge, Rockdale and the towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills, based on their equalized values.

Voters in Rockdale and in the town of Lake Mills approved referendums in April 2021 to fund their portions of what was then proposed to be a $6.5 million expansion. Officials in those two communities have said new referendums aren’t required there as long as the revised proposal doesn’t exceed the $6.5 million approved in 2021.

“We have arranged for a series of community conversations where community members can ask questions about the proposed changes to the Cambridge Area Community Fire & EMS Station as well as the April 5 referendum questions on the ballot for the village of Cambridge, town of Oakland and town of Christiana,” the Friends of the Cambridge EMS said in a release.

All of the planned information sessions are free and open to the public, and will include complimentary refreshments.

The planned information sessions include:

  • Thursday, March 10: 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., The Sports Page Bar and Grille, W9535 U.S. Highway 12
  • Saturday, March 19: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK