Cambridge station referendum information sessions continue

The Friends of the Cambridge EMS is continuing to sponsor public information sessions in advance of April 5 referendums to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station.
The village of Cambridge, town of Oakland and town of Christiana have referendums on the ballot on April 5 to fund their portions of a $6.3 million proposed expansion of the nearly 40-year-old station on West Main Street in Cambridge.
The total cost of the project would be divided between five area municipalities – Cambridge, Rockdale and the towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills, based on their equalized values.
Voters in Rockdale and in the town of Lake Mills approved referendums in April 2021 to fund their portions of what was then proposed to be a $6.5 million expansion. Officials in those two communities have said new referendums aren’t required there as long as the revised proposal doesn’t exceed the $6.5 million approved in 2021.
“We have arranged for a series of community conversations where community members can ask questions about the proposed changes to the Cambridge Area Community Fire & EMS Station as well as the April 5 referendum questions on the ballot for the village of Cambridge, town of Oakland and town of Christiana,” the Friends of the Cambridge EMS said in a release.
All of the planned information sessions are free and open to the public, and will include complimentary refreshments.
The planned information sessions include:
Thursday, March 10: 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., The Sports Page Bar and Grille, W9535 U.S. Highway 12
Saturday, March 19: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St