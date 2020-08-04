The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce will disband at the end of the year.
“Most votes were to disband, followed closely by “’do what you think is best.’ There were only a few votes to keep the Chamber and restructure it,” a letter from the Chamber said.
Through December, the board said it “will be working down the list of things to do to support our members as best we can, and the list of things we need to take care of,” to close down.
The Chamber’s office in downtown Cambridge will be officially closed after Aug. 31. The letter said plans are still progressing to purchase new welcome signs at the village’s gateway.
The board said it is looking for a different organization that is interested in taking over the community’s annual Classic Christmas celebration and expects to still hold a virtual Girl’s Night Out this fall. It has also started a new Facebook page for owners and managers of Cambridge-area businesses.
It said the vision for the Facebook page is for it to be “a collaboration effort for future events, marketing ideas, and plans to continue to grow our business representation within the village.”
“We want to thank you all for being a part of this journey throughout the years. This was not an easy decision and it certainly wasn’t the outcome that anyone truly wanted, but with the savvy professionals in this community, we are confident that all businesses will continue to thrive and be successful through creative marketing and blossoming collaboration,” the letter concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.