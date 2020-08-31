The exhausting local debate that dominated July and August, over how to begin the school year, is done.
Starting this week, all Deerfield and most Cambridge students are learning virtually. Some elementary and special-education students in Cambridge have returned to school buildings.
There will be critics who say local school districts didn’t fully address concerns, that school boards proceeded too cautiously or not cautiously enough, or that the approach to schooling hundreds of children safely in a pandemic could have been more creative.
For the next few days, let’s set those criticisms aside.
This week, let’s simply celebrate the amount of work it’s taken to get kids, teachers, administrators, support staff and families to this moment, six months after the statewide COVID-19 school shutdown in March.
About 1,600 Cambridge and Deerfield kids are actively learning this week in a teacher-led school environment with normal expectations for grading, attendance and outcomes.
Virtual students have textbooks, school laptops, access to lunch and other resources. Large tents set up outside at Cambridge Elementary School are giving teachers and students an alternative learning space, beyond their classrooms.
As we move further into fall, we all know things could change rapidly, for better or worse. We’re used to the whiplash, by now.
But there are some positive signs.
In Dane County, a four-week countdown began on Aug. 22 that would allow third-through-fifth graders to return to school in-person by late-September, if the metrics hold. On Aug. 22, the county’s 14-day average of new COVID-19 cases per day was 38.9. If that stays under 40 for four weeks, third-through-fifth-graders can be in school buildings. The next update is Sept. 3.
In Dane County, children in second grade and younger can now attend school in-person, based on a 14-day average of 54 or fewer new cases per day, that as of Aug. 18 had been sustained for four weeks.
Dane County’s benchmark is steeper for sixth-through-twelfth graders. They can return to in-person school when the 14-day average falls below 20 new cases per day, and stays there for four weeks.
Jefferson County has not issued any school closure orders, but does regularly release guidance based on its current COVID-19 metrics. Jefferson County currently recommends that only students in fifth-grade and younger and special education students attend in-person classes, and that students in sixth-grade and older remain virtual.
As fall gets underway, we’re braced for steps forward and back. School buildings may open and close and open again. Whole classrooms – or school buildings — may have to quarantine, return, and quarantine again.
Or, the metrics might continue to go in the right direction.
COVID-19 isn’t over. Life will continue for coming weeks and probably months to be dictated by public health data. Public health departments and school districts will have to make hard decisions based on that.
But for these next few days, let’s just appreciate the start of a new school year, in an unprecedented time.
Let’s celebrate kids engaged with teachers in phonics and social studies, algebra and AP history.
Let’s celebrate face-to-face interaction, whether it’s via a screen or in a building.
Let’s celebrate that band and choir are happening virtually, and that new pencils are still new pencils, whether they’re used at home or at a school building.
Let’s celebrate school lunches, backpacks, the athletics that are underway and both live and virtual gym class.
We’ll deal with what comes next — next week.
