Long-envisioned Cambridge welcome signs may finally be installed

One of the staple experiences of arriving in small-town Wisconsin is being greeted by a welcome sign. They usually perch at the edge of town, defining the community and telling travelers this is the place to be.
And it’s often a fact of small-town life that they can go for a long time without being upgraded or replaced.
Cambridge has two increasingly weathered signs at its village entrances. For at least two decades, there’s been an ongoing effort to replace those signs with new ones.
Village Administrator Lisa Moen, who has worked for the village for about 18 years, said people were talking about putting up new signs when she was hired.
Moen said it was originally the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce’s project. Money from the Cambridge Foundation was set aside, designs were laid out and applications for placement approval were submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Moen also said that since the original quote for the project isn’t up to date, Carla Galler, chair of the Cambridge Village Board’s Economic Development Committee, is getting a final price from Busch’s Signs.
When the chamber folded at the end of 2020, the project was “handed over to the village,” Moen said.
And during the COVID-19 shutdown, there were “other pressing matters that needed to be addressed,” Moen said. “We are now able to move forward on the welcome signs.”
In the absence of a chamber, a group of local business owners now meets regularly to collaborate with each other and with local and outside organizations to help Cambridge grow. At an August 2021 meeting, Kayla Sipple, owner of local South Central Landscapes volunteered to pick up where efforts had last trailed off.
“I felt there was a missed opportunity for Cambridge to greet visitors and residents alike into our charming village,” Sipple said. But Sipple was unaware of the work the chamber had put into doing the same thing. “To my surprise, I was informed that a decade-long effort was already well underway.”
Since then, Sipple has helped the village gather information and to generate new excitement about the project again.
Moen said that the village will reapply through the DOT to approve the two location sites for both signs. The sites that are being looked at are the Country Club property and village owned land along U.S. HWY 12 & 18.
And Galler said that even though the process hasn’t been a simple one, the “village hasn’t forgotten about it” and that the topic still comes up at every meeting.
The committee also plans on reaching out to the sign company to clarify potential expenses.
Sipple said she’s sure the project won’t take another decade.
“I think we are close to the finish line,” she said.