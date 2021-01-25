CAMBRIDGE
Westside Park Ice RinkAn ice rink in Westside Park, at 300 W. Water Street, is now open. The Village of Cambridge Public Works department floods the lower valley of the park for ice skating during the winter. The public restrooms at the park will be open, but the warming house will not be.
Jan. 30: Firewood harvestThe Lake Ripley Management District is holding a firewood harvest event on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.m at the lake preserve. Volunteers can keep any firewood they are willing to cut up and haul away. Meet at the management district’s office at N4450 County Road A at 8 a.m. to go over safety information. Volunteers must contact the district before the event, and bring their own gear. For more information, and to sign up, call (608) 423-4537 or email ripley@oaklandtown.com.
Feb. 1-14: Valentine’s Day RaffleThe Cambridge Area Lions Club is selling tickets to a Valentine’s Day raffle. There will be daily $100 drawings from Feb. 1 to Feb. 13, with a $1,000 drawing on Feb. 14. All drawings will be held at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9582 U.S. Highway 12, at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets from any Lions Club member. More information: cambridgelions.org.
Feb.5-6: Lions Club FishereeThe Cambridge Area Lions Club is holding its annual Fisheree from 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 on Lake Ripley. Raffles and cash prizes will be awarded at J&T Bait Shanty II, N4098 Marina Lane.
Dip for DozerDip for Dozer, an annual fundraiser for scholarships for local students, is creating a virtual program for this year’s event on Saturday, Feb. 13. Organizers are asking participants to send in a video of themselves doing something cold by Sunday, Feb. 7, to be part of the virtual program. Some activity ideas include sledding down a hill, making snow angels or going outside in swimsuits. The event, which usually involves people jumping into Lake Ripley, funds local scholarships in honor of Dustin “Dozer” Zuelsdorf. Videos can be posted on the Dip for Dozer Facebook page, or emailed to DipForDozer@gmail.com.
Feb. 20: Hero Dance
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a drive-through version of its annual Hero Dance on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street. The drive-through event will follow a similar format to December’s Breakfast with Santa. Families can pick up a meal, masquerade craft and take a photo at a photo station. The cost is $5, and the meal will include pasta, sauce, optional meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Semi-formal wear is encouraged for the photo. This event is meant to honor the heroes in our lives, with a take-home celebration. More information, and to register, visit cambridgecap.net.
March 20: Winter challenge
The Cambridge Community Library is offering an enriched winter challenge from Dec. 21 to March 20, 2021. The challenge is meant to help people grow over the winter months, by setting goals and exploring different topics. Explore a new craft or hobby, practice mindfulness, practice healthy eating, learn about relationships, read a new author or genre or try out new physical fitness. The challenge offers suggestions in all these categories for ways to grow this winter. Submit a form, with at least three goals and how you fulfilled them, by March 20, 2021, and be entered to win prizes.
March 21: Winter StoryWalk
The Cambridge Community Library has now posted the pages for a Winter StoryWalk. Families can read a book as they walk around downtown Cambridge. Pages are located in the windows of businesses around Main Street. The pages will be up until March 21. The story posted is “Sneezy the Snowman” by Maureen Wright, about a snowman who gets a cold.
Online art classes
The Cambridge Community Library is offering access to Creativebug, a virtual platform with thousands of art and craft video classes. This services if free with your library card, and includes downloadable patterns, templates and recipes. Access the website at www.creativebug.com/lib/cambridgelib .
DEERFIELD
Jan. 18-31: Winter Walk
The Deerfield School District is hosting a Winter Walk Scavenger Hunt for students, families and community members from Jan. 18-31. Participants can pick up a scavenger hunt guide at Deerfield Elementary School or Deerfield High School, or on the district’s website. Complete the scavenger hunt, return the completed guide to one of the schools, and you will be entered to win prizes. This event is sponsored by the district’s Health and Wellness Committee, and the DHS Student Council.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
