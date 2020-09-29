When J.K. Rowling published her first Harry Potter novel in 1997, she had no way of knowing we’d spend 2020 popping in and out of portrait screens like dead Hogwarts headmasters.
I’ve thought often this year of the portraits in Rowling’s story, as online meeting participants have popped away to grab a pencil, momentarily leaving their screens empty. Vacant portrait screens have been a weird pandemic reality.
In a recent youth meeting, 10 kids disappeared for a scavenger hunt. All of their squares were briefly unoccupied. Soon, they returned. In-between, there was no way of knowing where they’d wandered off to.
At least we can wander off, unlike the Bradys. In their 1970s sitcom opening they could look up, down and to the side, but never left their squares.
Online meetings have felt, too, like the 1970s game show, “Hollywood Squares.” Its contestants were more mobile than the Bradys, occasionally bursting from their squares in feigned rage or mirth, to be quickly shooed back by the host.
An online meeting, in 2020, is frustratingly two-dimensional. We can’t reach out to touch the people on our screen. Except to momentarily retrieve a pencil, we’re stuck in pre-set boxes.
That meeting attendees can limit how much others see of them has provided some novelty. Did that person whose video is off just roll out of bed? Is that student whose video is off illicitly eating tortilla chips?
But as fun as it’s been to consider whether that co-worker with the fake Austrian Alps background is actually at the beach on a Tuesday, I’m eager to return to a full spatial dimension.
I’m eager to again experience, in 3-D, the approach of a friend at a crowded event, to visually connect with them from a distance as others mill around us. I’m eager for the return of shoulder-to-shoulder crowds and the silverware clinking and conversational hum of hundreds of people at dinner.
In-person, before COVID, we gathered as many people sharing one space. A physically connected community.
This year, both online and in-person in our six-foot bubbles, we’ve been mostly stuck in spaces of one person each. Individual portrait squares.
Until we can again share spaces, it will be hard to feel like a community. Not impossible, but hard.
I’m eager for portrait squares to retake their place as nothing more than beloved elements of children’s fiction and 1970s reruns.
