So-called solar farms will need more than sunshine. For example, Arcelor Mittal, the “world’s leading steel and mining company,” has estimated that each new megawatt (MW) of utility-scale solar energy will require an average of 40 tons of steel.
Thus the estimate for the Cambridge-area Koshkonong Solar proposal (300 MW) would be 24 million pounds. If the steel originates in the US, its production will be accompanied by domestic climate-change pollution. If the steel is imported, climate-change pollution will be another country’s problem.But that country will benefit financially, i.e., Wisconsin utility ratepayers’ funds would be indirectly channeled abroad (as with the solar panel purchases from China).
For decommissioning Koshkonong Solar, representatives of the Chicago developer Invenergy have essentially stated that cropland occupied by solar panels would be returned to a state better than pre-construction. Project facilities above ground, and below ground to a depth of four feet, would be removed. Thus the vertical I-beams supporting PV panels would be cut off just below the frost depth, leaving a subterranean forest of 11 ft. I-beam-columns that would be abandoned. This steel’s weight is estimated to be about 12 million pounds.
The detrimental effects of such a vast underground reserve of steel have not been fully established, but potentially could include interference with future electronic communication devices, sensors on agricultural implements, autonomous tractors, etc. It is also naïve to expect that cropland used for utility-scale solar “farms” will be better for future agriculture, if it is heavily-loaded with underground steel, as well as dysfunctional damaged drainage tiles, about 75 miles of abandoned electrical cables, etc. The value of such “better than before” cropland might just be tested if these underground junkyards are put up for sale as future farmland.
It is unconscionable to take more cropland out of production when global food demand is projected to increase by 50% by 2050. The Koshkonong Solar sprawl is ill-conceived, in contrast with more sensible solar-electric programs e.g., California’s, with over 1.3 million solar rooftops generating approximately 10,000 MW of electricity (enough to power 3 million homes.)
California cropland has not been paved with solar panels, and the negative ancillary consequences of Koshkonong Solar have been avoided.