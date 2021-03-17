April 6 election: Local polling places

Village of DeerfieldDeerfield Fire Station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road. More information: (608) 764-5404 or www.deerfieldwi.com
Village of CambridgeAmundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-3712 or www.ci.cambridge.wi.us
Village of RockdaleRockdale Community Center, 208 Benton St., Rockdale. More information: (608) 423-1497 or www.villageofrockdale.com
Town of DeerfieldSt. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Road. More information: (608) 764-5615 or www.town.deerfield.wi.us
Town of ChristianaChristiana Town Hall, 773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-3816 or townofchristiana.com
Town of OaklandOakland Town Hall, N4450 County Road A, Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-9635 or oaklandtown.com
Town of Lake MillsLake Mills Town Hall, 1111 S. Main St., Lake Mills. More information: (920) 648-5867 or townoflakemills.org
Need more help?Don’t know what town or village you live in? In Dane County, you can look that up by address or by property owner name at accessdane.countyofdane.com. In Jefferson County, that information is at apps.jeffersoncountywi.gov/jc/JCLRS Or contact any of the offices above.
