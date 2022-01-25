 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cambridge

Cambridge limits 2022-23 special education open enrollment

Current students can remain

  • Updated

Special education students who live outside of the Cambridge School District won’t be able to newly open enroll into the district for 2022-23, the school board has decided.

There won't be such a restriction for children who aren’t in special education.

The school board, as it must do each January, voted unanimously on Jan. 24 to set its open enrollment plan for the coming year.

Special education students who are currently open enrolled in Cambridge schools will be able to remain next year.

The 2022-23 open enrollment period for public school districts statewide is Feb. 7 through April 29.

Superintendent Marggie Banker said the district simply has finite staff and other resources to successfully work with open enrolled special education students who have individual education plans (IEPs).  

“We would not have space available for IEPSs (in 2022-23) based on the fact that we are using all of those resources,” Banker said.

“It’s not a case of ‘we don’t want them,’” Banker added. But rather, “how do we maintain and predict our staffing patterns when open enrollment is an option in the state of Wisconsin?"

In other matters, the board approved the school district’s 2022-23 calendar and voted to renew a long-standing cross country sports co-op with the Deerfield School District.

Recommended for you