Cambridge limits 2022-23 special education open enrollment

Special education students who live outside of the Cambridge School District won’t be able to newly open enroll into the district for 2022-23, the school board has decided.
There won't be such a restriction for children who aren’t in special education.
The school board, as it must do each January, voted unanimously on Jan. 24 to set its open enrollment plan for the coming year.
Special education students who are currently open enrolled in Cambridge schools will be able to remain next year.
The 2022-23 open enrollment period for public school districts statewide is Feb. 7 through April 29.
Superintendent Marggie Banker said the district simply has finite staff and other resources to successfully work with open enrolled special education students who have individual education plans (IEPs).
“We would not have space available for IEPSs (in 2022-23) based on the fact that we are using all of those resources,” Banker said.
“It’s not a case of ‘we don’t want them,’” Banker added. But rather, “how do we maintain and predict our staffing patterns when open enrollment is an option in the state of Wisconsin?"
In other matters, the board approved the school district’s 2022-23 calendar and voted to renew a long-standing cross country sports co-op with the Deerfield School District.