KODY LEWELLIN
Sports you played in high school: I ran cross country for all four years, track would’ve been four years also, and one year of basketball.
Favorite sports memory: Watching my guys cross country team win sectionals and move onto state to take 9th place and placing the best as a team for our Deerfield/Cambridge co-op.
Favorite school subject(s): Math and Technology Education because I will be studying Electrical Engineering after High School.
Post high school plans: I will be attending UW-Stout and running Cross Country and Track & Field.
Song you’re listening to right now: I am listening to Graduation by Benny Blanco ft. Juice Wrld.
Favorite place to eat: My favorite place to eat at is Fuji Steakhouse because the fried rice and filet mignon are both very good.
I like competing against: I like to compete against Deerfield because I have a few friends from there and a specific athlete would be Makhai Navarro who I ran Cross Country with.
Do you have a motto/saying: “A moment of Pain is worth a lifetime of glory” — Louis Zaperini
