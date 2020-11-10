The WIAA Division 5 first-round football playoff game between Waterloo and Cambridge will now be played on Saturday, Nov. 14.
According to Cambridge head coach an Athletic Director Mike Klingbeil, Saturday was better for his team with several players coming out of the 14-day self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.
Kickoff between the No. 3 seeded Pirates (4-3) and No. 2 seeded Blue Jays (5-2) is 1 p.m. at Bob Nodolf Field.
It will be the second time in three weeks that the two Eastern Suburban Conference foes will meet. Cambridge won the Oct. 30 meeting, 43-13.
