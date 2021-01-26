Fire and EMS station referendums finalized

Four area towns and villages will hold April 6 advisory referendums on expanding Cambridge’s fire and EMS station, while the ballot question will be binding in the Town of Christiana.
Christiana, Cambridge, Rockdale and the Towns of Oakland and Lake Mills have long shared the cost of providing area fire and EMS service as part of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission. All had until Jan. 26 to finalize their referendum language for their shares of the proposed $6.5 million station expansion.
Late last year, seeking continuity, commission members voted to use the same advisory ballot language in in all 5 communities.
On Jan. 19, in a last-minute pivot, the Christiana Town Board voted 3-0 to make its referendum binding. That means the board can’t later override the will of voters.
Voters in the five municipalities are being asked to approve portions of the project cost, divvied up according to equalized value. Portions are expected to range from about $3.2 million for the Town of Oakland to about $317,000 for the Town of Lake Mills.
If they all pass, the 5 referendums would collectively authorize spending $6.5 million to expand and remodel the fire and EMS station on West Main Street in Cambridge. They would also authorize purchasing the site of a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small home, adjacent to the station, onto which it would grow.
Christiana bought the Pizza Pit property in 2019, in an agreement with the four other municipalities. For several months last year, the commission discussed whether referendums might not be necessary. But then, several area citizens challenged that notion, saying the Pizza Pit property purchase agreement specifically said all 5 municipalities needed to past referendums for the station project to move forward.
Christiana’s attorney recently said a non-binding referendum would have fulfilled the Pizza Pit purchase agreement, Town Chairman Maureen Lien said.
But Town Board member Jim Lowrey said he prefers to mirror the decision of voters, and so is fine with the referendum being binding. He said in the eyes of some voters, it’s problematic that a non-binding referendum can be overturned.
“I think it’s going to make it a lot easier to sell out in the community,” when it’s clear that “if they decide ‘no’ we are not going to turn around and do it anyway,” Lowrey said.
The Oakland Town Board, meanwhile, voted on Jan. 19 to set an advisory referendum. Jimmy DeGidio abstained.
The Lake Mills Town Board and Rockdale Village Board voted on Jan. 12 and Jan. 18, respectively, to set advisory referendums.
CambridgeThe Cambridge Village Board voted at a special meeting on Jan. 21 to put two referendum questions on the April 6 ballot.
The first is the station expansion referendum question, which will be advisory after the board discussed and ultimately dismissed the idea of making it binding. Cambridge’s portion of the $6.5 million station expansion cost is expected to be up to $1.7 million.
The village board vote was split, 4-2, on making this question advisory. Voting yes were Eric Wittwer, Kris Breunig, Ted Kumbier and Kathy Cunningham. Voting no were Wyatt Rose and Village President Mark McNally. Board member Carla Galler absent.
McNally said he pushed to make the first question binding in order to have a finite dollar limit. There’s too much potenital with an advisory referendum, he said, to raise the final project cost if bids come in high.
“I don’t feel comfortable giving (the fire and EMS commission) a blank check,” McNally said, adding that “I can assure you there will be cost increases. I think you have to draw a line in the sand.”
Breunig countered, however, that the commission can legally still make the village to cover its full portion of the project cost. With a binding referendum, he said, Cambridge could be saddled with a bill beyond the amount approved by voters. An advisory referendum, Breunig also said, gives the village flexibility if the final project cost comes in slightly more than what was sought.
Operating questionThe village board also voted unanimously on Jan. 21 to include a second, operating referendum question on the April 6 ballot. It would allow the village to annually exceed its state tax levy limit by $95,000, in perpetuity, to fund future fire and EMS as well as general village operating costs.
Per state law, this question must be binding, Moen said.
It was added amid concern about rising fire and EMS costs, and the village’s recent inability to fund those alongside other expenses. For the past two years, the village has foregone street repairs and equipment purchases including a new snow plow in order to fund fire and EMS ehile staying under the levy limit.
Wittwer said he became worried during last fall’s 2021 village budget deliberations, as line items were scoured to find small bits of available revenue.
“If your budget is coming down to dog license sales, if that is what is going to make or break you, something has to change,” Wittwer said.
Cunningham questioned what happens to the fire and EMS commission’s plans for the station expansion if Cambridge voters reject the first question.
“Where do we go from there?” Cunningham questioned.
“You won’t have any volunteers anymore,” Kumbier replied. And funding approval won’t be there to make improvements needed to attract full-time firefighters and more full-time EMTs, Kumbier further predicted.
Taxpayer impactIn all of the recent town and village board discussions, questions arose about the specific impact of the referendums on property taxpayers, per $100,000 of assessed value.
The figures will be different in each of the 5 municipalities.
Local officials said more information on those impacts will be directly shared with taxpayers in coming months, as part of the lead-up to the referendums.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.