March 18 Art and Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE

March 20: Rabies Clinic

The Humane Society of Jefferson County and Badger Veterinary Hospital are holding a spring rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 20 from 1-4 p.m. at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. in Jefferson. Cost is $15 per animal. Cats should be contained in carriers, and dogs on leashes. No appointment needed. Masks are required. More information: hsjc-wisc.com/

March 21: Winter StoryWalk

The Cambridge Community Library has now posted the pages for a Winter StoryWalk. Families can read a book as they walk around downtown Cambridge. Pages are located in the windows of businesses around Main Street. The pages will be up until March 21. The story posted is “Sneezy the Snowman” by Maureen Wright, about a snowman who gets a cold.

March 27: Norwegian history lecture

The Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center in Stoughton is holding a virtual lecture on Norwegian textile traditions on Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Speaker Sallie Anna Steiner will discuss her research on smett weavers, social impacts on textiles, and how textiles fit into Norwegian culture. Participants should pre-register for the webinar. More information: https://www.livsreise.org/news-events/

Oakland Conservation Club Hunter Safety Course

The 2021 hunter safety classes for the Oakland Conservation Club will be online this year, because of Covid-19 restrictions. After completion, there will be a mandatory in-person field day at the club grounds on March 27. Call Gary Schenck at 920-563-9194 or 920-723-2327 for course information and to reserve a spot for the field day.

March 29: Trivia Night

The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting its annual trivia night on Monday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at Mr. Brews Taphouse, 201 N. Main Street in Fort Atkinson. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and tables of up to four cost $20. Proceeds will benefit the humane society. Register at hsjc-wisc.com/trivia/.

Business networking group

The Cambridge Market is hosting a business networking group every other Wednesday, for local business owners to meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The group will meet March 31, April 14 and April 28 from 7:45 — 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The event is limited to ten participants, following Dane County public health guidelines, register on social media. Face masks are required.

April 3: Easter Egg Hunt

St. James Lutheran Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at 415 E. North Street in Cambridge at 10 a.m. This is a free event open to any community children. The hunt is weather dependent. More information: (608) 423-3550.

DEERFIELD

March 20: DCC Bunny Breakfast

The Deerfield Community Center is holding a to-go Bunny Breakfast this year on Saturday, March 20. DCC will begin taking orders online and over the phone for the event on March 13. More details to come at www.dccenter.org.

March 25: Farmers Market annual meeting

The Deerfield Farmers Market will hold its 2021 annual meeting on Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at the Deerfield Community Center, 10 Liberty Street. The Deerfield Farmers Market is a state-registered non-profit group that is required to hold an annual meeting. The farmers market usually runs from June to October, but it will be discussed at the annual meeting whether to begin the market in May. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.

Deerfield Lions Club Flower Sale

To order a fresh cut bouquet, arranged by Avid Gardener in Cambridge, contact a Lion’s Club member or pre-order at https://deerfieldlions.org, beginning March 1. $20 per bouquet with drive-thru pickup at Nelson Young Lumber at 209 North Main Street, Deerfield on Tuesday, April 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. More information is on the Deerfield Lions Club Facebook page or email: deerfieldlionsclub@gmail.com.

The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.

