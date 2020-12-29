The Deerfield Community Center has finished the year with a budget in the black, which staff members call a surprising achievement given the financial challenges of 2020.
DCC board members and staff held the center’s annual meeting on Monday, Dec. 28, electing a new board member and officers and giving an annual report.
The board reelected eight members of its board from 2020 to serve for another year. The ninth member of the 2020 board, Ken Kucinski, stepped away after serving for five years.
Kucinski’s seat was taken by local resident Debbie Loerke.
“I’ve always appreciated everything that the DCC does for the community and have been an avid user of the children’s opportunities,” Loerke said. “I thought it’d be a really good fit and appreciate the opportunity.”
The board reelected Todd Tatlock as its president, Phil Montalto as vice president, Russ Peacock as treasurer and Dalton Schreiber as secretary.
The board also approved hiring a new athletic and fundraising coordinator to replace Tatlock, who is stepping away from that role.
The board also voted to adopt a first draft of its 2021 budget, which board member Barb Callahan called “a work in progress.”
“You cannot predict what’s going to happen,” Callahan said. “You have to go into it knowing that it’s a work in progress.”
That budget uncertainty, Tatlock said, comes from the Covid-19 pandemic and whether DCC will be able to resume its in-person programming in 2021.
After Covid-19 halted most of its programming, Tatlock said the center was expecting a tough year. But, “we finished in the black, and I think that’s a huge highlight,” Tatlock said.
“The fact that we were able to remain open during the pandemic, and adjust almost all of our programs,” Tatlock said is “a huge accomplishment.”
During 2020, Tatlock said, DCC was able to deliver more than 10,000 senior meals, operate the Deerfield Food Pantry, work toward an online registration system, offer small-group children’s programming like park play days and kickball, lower its debt, offer drive-through meals, fundraise and support community members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.