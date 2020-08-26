Carson Galla thought very carefully about his future when he chose to attend Lakeland University in Plymouth. The 2020 Deerfield High School graduate and former athlete plans to major in business.
“They have an excellent program with a broad umbrella to help me discover my passion. Paid internships and their co-op program will help me gain hands-on experience while earning money to pay my college tuition,” Galla said.
It also helps that Lakeland has a mens’ soccer team where Galla can display his talents as a goaltender. He recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the Muskies under head coach Rick Mobley. Lakeland finished 3-16-1 overall in 2019, and while games for 2020 have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Galla looks forward to the challenge of helping the team get better when the athletes are able to return to the field.
“Being able to continue my passion as a goalkeeper in college was a goal that I set for myself. I wanted to play for a college and coach that would support me and help me develop into a better player and teammate,” said Galla, who earned honorable mention recognition on the All-Capitol Conference boys’ soccer team as a junior and senior on the Cambridge/Deerfield United co-op. The team finished 7-6-4 overall and 4-3-2 in the league before losing to Sugar River in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 regionals.
Galla met with Mobley before choosing Lakeland and liked his coaching philosophy.
“Coach Mobley is an experienced and knowledgeable coach and has an optimistic vision to build the program,” Galla said. “We have a young and diverse team and I look forward to play with athletes from different backgrounds and develop as a group.”
Aside from soccer, Galla was also an accomplished baseball player at Deerfield who batted .408 in 2019 with 23 stolen bases, 16 walks and 34 runs scored. He also tied for the team lead in hits with 29.
The Demons ended the season 20-5 under head coach Scott Gloede and won the Division 4 regionals with victories over Faith Christian, Barneveld and Johnson Creek. Deerfield’s playoff run ended with a 6-1 loss to Mineral Point in the sectionals. Galla earned a spot on the All-Trailways South Conference first team.
Galla said Gloede and soccer coach Kyle Hornickel were very influential in developing him into a college athlete.
“They have taught me dedication, accountability, and humility,” Galla said. “Their demonstration of passion, commitment, and love for the game have been inspirational. When I wanted to put in extra practice, they would offer to loan me the gear, meet me for training, and give me the tools to push myself.”
Galla said he enjoyed the opportunity of growing up in Deerfield, a small town just a few thousand people. He is gratified at the opportunity to play college soccer at Lakeland.
“For a small-town kid to have the opportunity to fulfill a dream to play collegiate soccer is truly humbling. Countless people have supported me through the years to get me to where I am today,” he said. “I have worked hard, and I plan to continue to bring the same level of commitment and high standards to Lakeland. I hope to make Deerfield proud.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.