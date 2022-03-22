Moli Haak unanimous selection to Trailways-South All-Conference team, Steffi Siewert named to first team, Kylee Lonigro second team and Grace Brattlie honorable mention

Deerfield girls basketball was well represented on the Trailways-South All-Conference team with junior forward Moli Haak being a unanimous selection to the first team.
“She was improving in every facet of her game from last year, so the coaches acknowledged that,” said Deerfield head coach Don Schindler. “It was unfortunate that she got hurt and wasn’t able to play the last five conference games, but the coaches recognized the body of work she put in before the injury was significant enough to give her the unanimous.”
Haak averaged 11.7 points per game, shot nearly 50% from the field and scored a season-high 20 points against Dodgeland. She averaged 5.5 rebounds per game and led the team with 17 blocks.
Missing on a unanimous selection by one vote, junior guard Steffi Siewert was named to the first team.
“She was statistically top five in every category in the conference, and was player of the year last year, so it’s unfortunate, but Steffi is a really good player, and I’m sure she will show it again next year,” said Schindler.
Siewert led the Demons by averaging 12 points a game, grabbing 122 rebounds and recording 75 assists. A consistent scorer, Siewert reached double figures in 16 games and scored a season-high 20 points against Dodgeland.
Sophomore guard Kylee Lonigro was named to the second team and junior forward Grace Brattlie was named an honorable mention on the all-conference team.
“Kylee was our most improved player, she was one of the top-10 3-point shooters in Division 4. She can shoot the basketball, she can rebound the basketball and just has a nose for the basketball,” said Schindler. “Grace is a quiet leader on our team and her role changed the most with Moli out. She can pass in the high post, and do some things we really needed her to do.”
Lonigro averaged seven points per game, leading the team with 36% shooting from 3-point territory. She scored a season-high 19 points against Johnson Creek, making four 3-pointers in the win.
Brattlie scored 5.5 points per game, scored 15 3-pointers and collected 91 rebounds. She scored a season-high 12 points against Madison Country Day.