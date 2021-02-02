FORT ATKINSON
The EagleJays will be well represented at the state meet.
Jefferson/Cambridge advanced three relay teams to the state meet at a WIAA Division 2 sectional Saturday at Fort Atkinson High School. The 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay all qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet for the EagleJays.
“It has been an interesting season as it has been for many sports,” Jefferson/Cambridge co-head coach Alyssa Hotter said. “This group has not only adjusted, but excelled this season. We are beyond excited to take a group to state this season.”
Fort Atkinson finished third at the sectional with 287 points, but was unable to advance in swimmers or relay teams to state. Jefferson/Cambridge placed fourth with 248 points. McFarland won the sectional with 402 points.
In the 200-yard medley relay, senior Stone Farruggio, juniors Trevor Leto, Patrick Rogers and Sawyer Thorp placed as the runner-ups with a time of 1 minute, 44.94 seconds.
It would be the same four placing second in the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay. The team clocked in at 1:33.98 in the 200 freestyle relay and 3:31.21 in the 400 freestyle relay. The first-place time in the 400 was set at 3:31.15.
WIAA State Meet
The 2021 WIAA Division 2 State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships will be held Friday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Swimming timed finals begin at 6 p.m.
