Cambridge EMS marks EMS Week

The Cambridge Area EMS currently has 19 members: 6 full-time paramedics, 3 part-time paramedics, 1 part-time advanced EMT, 3 paid-on-call advanced EMTs, and 1 paid-on-call basic EMT.
Three members of the department are currently on leave due to COVID-19.
Bob Salov is the current director. The director is Dr. James MacNeal of MercyHealth.
Its station is at 271 W. Main St. in Cambridge.
In April 2021, two years after it got state okay to “flex” respond to critical care calls if it had a paramedic available, the Cambridge Area EMS upgraded to a certified paramedic service.
In April 2019, it had been one of the first EMS departments in Wisconsin to be green-lighted by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for flex staffing.
That allowed Cambridge paramedics for the first time to do paramedic-level things like administer controlled drugs including drugs for advanced pain control; do emergency surgical procedures like making an incision to insert a breathing tube; and interpret tests like electrocardiographs.
Prior to that, if a patient needed paramedic-level care, a neighboring EMS department like Deer-Grove had to be called in.
The department offers 24/7 coverage with its two ambulances in an area that encompasses about 70 square miles in the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Christiana, Lake Mills and Oakland. It also responds as called to aid other area departments.
The Cambridge Area EMS’ mission and purpose is to “provide rapid state-of-the-art pre-hospital emergency care as well as improving the health and wellness of the community with education for the residents and organizations, and community health visits to residents of the district.”