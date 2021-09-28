Cambridge/Deerfield United soccer came from behind to tie Monroe on Monday, Sept. 27.
Two goals by Louis Torres in the 10th minute and 20th minute put the Cheesemakers up 2-0 early. However, a goal from Eric Staszak in the 28th minute brought the lead within a goal by halftime.
In the second half, Evan Mathwig secured the equalizer in the 65th minute. The draw brings United’s record to 1-6-2 on the season.
Wisconsin Heights 4
CDU 1
A hat trick by Sam Trick of Wisconsin Heights helped Wisconsin Heights to a 4-1 victory on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Junior midfielder Eric Staszak provided the lone goal for United. Wisconsin Heights also had a goal from Oakley Ripp. Junior goalkeeper Aiden Kammann had 11 saves in the loss.
CDU 2
Lodi 2
Cambridge/Deerfield United earned a 2-2 draw on the road in Lodi on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The two goals from United came from junior midfielder Eric Staszak and junior forward Tobi Arenz. Junior goalkeeper Aiden Kammann had 12 saves in the draw.