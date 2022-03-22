Deerfield families who hosted Ukrainian children await word of their safety as war escalates

The photo albums Randy and Jessie Behlke and other Deerfield families filled a decade ago of children visiting from Ukraine have an airy summer feel, of kids wading in swimming pools, hiking in parks, in the Wisconsin Dells and in Ukrainian costumes, sharing culture.
The Behlkes also have recent photo albums from their visit to Ukraine in 2019, for the high school graduation of Sofiia, who spent three summers at their home in Deerfield beginning at age 12 in 2011. While in Ukraine in 2019, they also visited Bogdan, now 25, who first stayed with them in Deerfield in 2007 and then for several subsequent summers.
The images are in stark contrast to real-time video chats and texts the Behlkes and other Deerfield families who once hosted children through two local churches that had ties to a community center in Borodyanka, Ukraine, are receiving from those now-young adults. In recent weeks they have shared about fleeing bombs and shells, of burned out buildings, a lack of food and in some cases about joining the Ukranian military, amid an intensifying Russian invasion.
“From day to day, we don’t know if he’s alive or not,” Jessie Behlke said of Bogdan, as she scrolled through recent messages.
Circle of Love
Sofiia and Bogdan were among 13 youth, ages 8-12, hosted by seven Deerfield families over more than a decade as part of Circle of Love, a joint effort of Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield.
Bethel brought its first children to the Madison area for six weeks in the summer of 2000. St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran joined the program in 2007 and hosted children through the summer of 2017.
In all, Circle of Love hosted 117 Ukrainian children at homes in Deerfield, Cambridge and the greater Madison area. The largest group to ever travel here at one time had 14 children and two Ukrainian chaperones. The final group came in 2018.
Jacqui Shanda, who retired as Bethel Lutheran Church’s education director in 2017, said the program’s roots extend back to 1996, when it sent Sunday School offerings to an international organization that was financially supporting 13 Ukrainian community centers, including the center in Borodyanka, Ukraine. The United Nations had established the centers to serve residents of the region of the Chernobyl nuclear power disaster of 1986.
Bethel Lutheran’s first dollars helped the Borodyanka community center put on a children’s Christmas party.
Chernobyl region
In 2000, Bethel Lutheran’s first eight children traveled to Madison as part of Circle of Love, accompanied by chaperones and interpreters from the community center in Borodyanka, a small city of about 14,000 residents on the Zdvyzh River, about 50 miles from the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and about 70 miles from Chernobyl.
The visits gave children a respite from contaminants that had poisoned the region’s air and soil, following the 1986 meltdown of Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor. While in the Madison area, they received medical, dental and vision care, English lessons and computer lessons, had some fun and built what became for most lifelong personal connections to families in the United States.
Typically, they were children whose own families didn’t have the financial means to send them to the mountains or to offer other respite from the Chernobyl region’s tainted air.
“They were the ones who could not afford to go away,” Jessie Behlke said.
The health issues were generational. The day before Bogdan arrived at the Behlke’s home in 2007, his mother had died of cancer, likely tied to Chernobyl.
Participating children were pre-screened in Ukraine and were deemed physically and emotionally well enough to travel and to have a successful experience.
FOCUS
In 1999, Shanda had attended a week-long educational symposium at UW-Madison on the effects of the Chernobyl disaster in this region of Ukraine, put on by a FOCUS (Friends of Chernobyl Centers USA), a global nonprofit based in Madison.
In 2021, the year after Bethel Lutheran brought its first children to Madison, a group of seven local adults, including Shanda, visited Borodyanka to learn more about the community center there and build ties with its staff and residents.
Over the course of each summer, host families in Madison and Deerfield frequently came together, including for worship services presided over by a local pastor who had emigrated to the U.S. from the Ukraine many years earlier. At the end of the service, “he gathered all of the children together and gave them a Ukrainian blessing,” Behlke recalls.
In Deerfield, some of the children attended day camp through the Deerfield Community Center and many attended summer youth programs at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran.
The effort ultimately extended beyond the two churches. A third church, in McFarland, hosted children for several years in the mid-2000s. And local dentists, doctors and a nonprofit with ties to UW-Madison also gave of their time and resources.
Shanda said two dentists participated each summer in the program’s early years. By the time Circle of Love wrapped up in 2018, more than a half dozen Madison area dentists were involved each summer.
Additionally, one young dentist from Borodyanka came to Madison to learn and many Madison area dentists traveled to Ukraine. FOCUS has retained ties to Ukraine; a new video sharing about its efforts was posted online just a month ago, shortly before the Russian invasion.
Shanda said Circle of Love funded each child’s first summer in the U.S. About one-third of participating children returned for subsequent summers, with those return trips funded by their host families or other monies. Those here on repeat visits were invited to participate in Circle of Love’s summer activities.
For host families, the experience wasn’t always easy.
There were often deep social and emotional layers; some children’s parents had died of cancers and other ailments tied to Chernobyl. One girl hosted in Deerfield at age 12 was homeless when she connected with Circle of Love through the Borodyanka community center.
Over the years, there were lifelong connections forged.
Many former host families have since traveled to Ukraine to visit children who once stayed with them and to help celebrate weddings, graduations and the birth of babies, as those children grew up. And many now-grown Circle of Love children have made return visits to the U.S.
Borodyanka
Those decades-deep ties make news now coming out of Ukraine hard to absorb, former host families say.
On March 2, Russian bombs and invading troops left Borodyanka mostly in ashes. The community center was destroyed.
Since then, local families have anxiously reached out and waited for return messages from former Circle of Love children, some of whom now have young children of their own.
And they’re anxiously seeking ways to help them exit a war zone.
One 18-year-old young woman, who had visited her former host family at Christmas and still had an open visa, has in the past 10 days safely arrived in Madison.
The Behlkes, meanwhile, have taken early steps to try to help Sofiia, still in Ukraine, secure a visa.
Some families have gotten word that the children they once hosted have safely fled to other countries.
But young men who are age 18 or older won’t be able to leave Ukraine, due to the country’s conscription law that requires them to enlist in the military.
That’s a hard pill to swallow for Mike and Rachel Beck, of Deerfield, who hosted two boys, Bogdan, age 10, and Andre, who came for two consecutive summers, at age 11 and 12.
“Your emotions are anger, sadness, hopelessness, frustration, the whole gamut. You just sit there and you think ‘there’s nothing I can do’,” Rachel Beck said. They’ve been in frequent communication with both young men in recent weeks, and have seen footage of the devastation in Borodyanka.
“Borodyanka is pretty much wiped out,” Rachel Beck said. “The buildings are burned. The community center we dealt with is no longer there.”
The Behlkes have seen the same footage.
“The community center – it’s rubble,” Jessie Behlke said.
Neither has the Chernobyl resettlement village where Andre grew up escaped.
“We heard from Andre a few days ago,” and got that news, but nothing since, Beck said, recalling his arrival in 2011 with “grayish skin,” from Chernobyl airborne contaminates.
“You could tell he needed a little bit of fresh air,” Beck said, recalling that he later went home “pink-cheeked,” and inches taller.
In recent years, she said he’s been studying to be a teacher in Ukraine.
“We are trying not to panic, there are bomb explosions nearby,” Andre had texted the Becks in late February.
In a message last week he subsequently wrote about seeing “terrible” things. “Thank you for worrying about us. I love you,” he added.
“That’s all we have, this is it for now,” Rachel Beck said. “Everyone tells me ‘at least you know he’s alive.’”
“It’s one day at a time,” Mike Beck said.
Video chats
Michelle Wee, whose family once hosted a boy, now 16, at their Deerfield home, said she has video chatted with him.
“It was so nice to see him and to hear his voice,” Wee said.
But she worries about another young man they hosted a different summer, whom she last heard from weeks ago.
“We have not heard anymore,” she said, adding that “I think that prayers are what we need right now.”
The Behlkes said the messages reveal unspeakable hardship.
“My kindergarten is destroyed,” Bogdan, who once stayed with them, messaged. “It was a bomb thrown from an aircraft.” His grandmother’s apartment building was destroyed, he added.
“My village is about to reach a humanitarian crisis,” he said in another message. “But we remain strong. Thank you for caring about me. Always, I will be alright. Always, always, always.”
There have been attempts at levity.
“Did I hear you smile?” Jessie Behlke messaged Bogdan recently.
“Trying to smile all the time. Every morning when I wake up friends in my house by screaming Good Morning Vietnam,” he responded.
“We are here praying for them and loving them and letting them know that we care about them,” Jessie Behlke said.
“You sit here and imagine what they’re going through,” Randy Behlke said, adding that best case, if Sofiia “can get out of the country and get a visa and get to an airport we’ll have the airplane tickets waiting for her.”
Sofiia, in messages to the Behlkes, has meanwhile shared that “tanks are in my town. We’re still okay but the night was hard.”
“There’s simply no nerves because you don’t know what’s going to happen in a minute,” she added.
Shanda said some of the footage she’s seen is “awful.”
“It’s just so much,” she said.
Former host families say as they connect with children who once stayed with them, it’s also become clear that many of these young adults, who traveled across the world together, are reaching out to each other, as well.
How to help?
Financial support for the Circle of Love trips came from fundraisers, from golf outings hosted by Bethel Lutheran to an annual themed table dinner and breakfasts at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran. There were also private donations made.
Bringing children to the U.S. was “never an inexpensive endeavor,” Rachel Beck said.
Shanda said it was an investment by host families, the churches and other community members, costing on average $2,300 per child per summer.
Former host families said they would do it all again.
“You reach out thinking you’re doing something good, but we were rewarded so many times over. We love these children like our own,” Jessie Behlke said. “We may have given to them but they gave us so much more, a window into the world that we would never have had.”
“We took them everywhere with us, they were our kids. They got to know our grandchildren and our brothers and sisters. We will do anything for them,” she added.
Many former host families reconnected at a special prayer service held at Bethel Lutheran on March 12.
The event “was a lot of families touching base,’this is where Swen is, this is where Katia is,’” Shanda said.
Bethel’s Circle of Love financial accounts were closed out in 2021, after three years of inactivity. A final bit of money sent to the community center in Borodyanka and received by its staff just days before it was destroyed on March 2, Shanda said.
Efforts to collectively come to the aid of former Circle of Love children and their families have since begun to re-coalesce.
Shanda said a new account has been set up with recent donations from people who have ties to Bethel Lutheran, and a “small task force,” has just been created at that church to address the crisis.
“If the community center (in Borodyanka) becomes a viable community center again, we want to help rebuild it,” she said.
Pastor Holly Slater, at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield, meanwhile said it is holding a community meeting, that anyone is welcome to attend, on Sunday, March 27, at 10:30 a.m. at the church’s Education Center. The hope is to begin talking about how the Deerfield community can come together to aid former Circle of Love children and their families, she said.
Shanda also said she reached out this week to the assistant director of the Borodyanka community center, who hasn’t shared her current location but has responded to messages.
“I asked her ‘what can we do to help you?’ Her response was ‘pray for us,’” Shanda said.
The woman, named Tatiana, when told Shanda would be sitting down with a news reporter, sent a message to share with the Madison and Deerfield communities.
“I want to underline that Circle Of Love is not only a project. It became a special atmosphere between host families and families of the host children. It is atmosphere like between good relatives,” Tatiana wrote. “Now, when Borodyanka is in the center of the war and destroyed very much, host families again opened the doors of their homes and hearts and invited their host children and their parents, giving them a very safe place. Thank you very much, let Jesus bless America and its people.”