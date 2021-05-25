Thank you and farewell

The first event I ever covered for the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent was a fundraising dinner at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm.
It was early November, and a local 4-H club was raising money for a non-profit called Girl Power Africa, which sends supplies and support to women living in Liberia.
I was so nervous that I forgot how to reset my camera settings. I spent the whole night taking photos that were out of focus, because I couldn’t figure out how to fix my camera.
I’ve been thinking a lot about that night, and how much has changed over the last two and a half years.
I’ve witnessed referendums pass and fail, new projects start and finish, and dedicated residents discuss over and over again the type of communities they want Cambridge and Deerfield to be.
I watched these two communities adapt to a global pandemic, redesign its education systems overnight, and show up for one other.
I paddled a kayak down Koshkonong Creek. I learned how to plein air paint. I’ve attended festivals and Homecoming parades and play sessions at the parks and every possible event in between.
I learned from the best mentor there is. I fixed my camera settings.
And I met so many incredible people, more than I can count.
All this reflection comes because I have accepted a new position, as the editor of the Herald Independent and McFarland Thistle newspaper, covering Monona, Cottage Grove and McFarland. I will be leaving the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent, and I have a heavy heart about that.
But I’m beyond grateful for the relationships I’ve built and the lessons learned.
Thank you for trusting me with your stories. For sharing your passions and frustrations with me. For welcoming me into your classrooms. For explaining complex things to me, and letting me learn along with you. For welcoming me into Cambridge and Deerfield time and time again.
Thank you for everything.