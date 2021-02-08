VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGEVillage Board

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELDVillage Board

Monday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALEVillage Board

Monday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELDTown Board

Monday, March. 8, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANATown Board

Tuesday, March 9, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLANDTown Board

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF LAKE MILLSTown Board

Tuesday, March 9, 7 p.m., Town Hall

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOLSBoard of Education

Monday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m., Virtual meeting

DEERFIELD SCHOOLSBoard of Education

Monday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., DHS Commons

