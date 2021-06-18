Logan Larrabee promoted at Badger Bank

Badger Bank has announced the promotion of Logan Larrabee to a full time position as Credit Analyst/Loan Officer. Logan began working as a teller during the summer of 2016 and continued working every summer since then.
Logan recently graduated from the UW–Madison with a degree in economics.
“I love the people here and I am excited to help the bank grow and to continue my journey at Badger Bank," Larrabee said in release.
“It is my great pleasure to announce the addition of Logan Larrabee to our growing team here at Badger Bank.” said Steve Dehnert, President & CEO of Badger Bank. “I am very excited about the skill sets that Logan will bring to the bank and we’re happy to have him join us.”
Badger Bank is a locally owned community bank headquartered in Fort Atkinson, with additional locations in Cambridge, Johnson Creek, and Jefferson.