Kwik Trip, Inc., of La Crosse, has finalized its purchase of Stop-N-Go Convenience Centers, including in a store on West Main Street in Cambridge.
In a Dec. 7 release, Kwik Trip said the acquisition allows it to expand its presence in a growing market.
Kwik Trip plans to continue to operate many of the acquired stores under the existing Stop-N-Go banner. Some of the larger stores will be remodeled and rebranded as Kwik Trip or Kwik Star in Illinois.
Kwik Trip representative Steve Wrobel said in an email on Dec. 8 that the Cambridge Stop-N-Go, at 424 W. Main St., is scheduled to be converted to a Kwik Trip by May 2021.
Madison-based Stop-N-Go has operated 36 convenience stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. It was founded in 1963 by Duane and Olympia Bowman, Stop-N-Go management and team members “have built an excellent brand over their 57 years in business,” the Dec. 7 release said.
“When selecting the right buyer, it was important for us that the Stop-N-Go brand be continued. All of us at Stop-N-Go have a great deal of pride and sense of accomplishment because our efforts built a brand worthy of continuing under the new ownership of Kwik Trip,” said Andrew Bowman, CEO and Owner of Stop-N-Go.
Founded in 1965 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Kwik Trip, Inc. is one of the largest independently-held family-owned convenience store chains in the United States. Today, it owns and operates over 750 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and has 29,000 employees.
Kwik Trip says its staffing needs continue to grow and it is looking to hire qualified coworkers. “With our continued growth as well as our take home meals and fried chicken available at most stores, there are more opportunities than ever before at Kwik Trip,” Recruiting Manager Stephanie Cormican said in a release.
“We staff our stores with more coworkers than the typical convenience store and are looking for hard working, people centered individuals who are interested in part time, full time and leadership roles,” Cormican cotinued. “We are looking for coworkers who can start training as soon as possible in order to fully staff our store and operate with our typical outstanding service levels.”
