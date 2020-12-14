CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Dec. 18Ham
Cheesy Potatoes
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Dinner Roll/Butter
Chunky Apple Sauce
Cherry No-Bake Cheesecake
MO – Multigrain Burger
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, Dec. 22Pork Roast in Gravy
Cranberry Stuffing Broccoli
Carrot Raisin Slaw
Apple Juice
Rainbow Sherbet
MO – 3 Veggie Meatballs in Gravy
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, Dec. 25No Meal — Christmas Day
Tuesday, Dec. 29Greek Chicken Pasta
Carrot Raisin Salad
4 bean salad
Orange
Rainbow Sherbet Cup
MO – Veggie Greek Pasta
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, Jan. 1No Meal — New Year’s Day
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
