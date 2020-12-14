CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Dec. 18Ham

Cheesy Potatoes

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Dinner Roll/Butter

Chunky Apple Sauce

Cherry No-Bake Cheesecake

MO – Multigrain Burger

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, Dec. 22Pork Roast in Gravy

Cranberry Stuffing Broccoli

Carrot Raisin Slaw

Apple Juice

Rainbow Sherbet

MO – 3 Veggie Meatballs in Gravy

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, Dec. 25No Meal — Christmas Day

Tuesday, Dec. 29Greek Chicken Pasta

Carrot Raisin Salad

4 bean salad

Orange

Rainbow Sherbet Cup

MO – Veggie Greek Pasta

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, Jan. 1No Meal — New Year’s Day

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

Load comments