Now that summer is in full swing, I’m realizing how unique this season will be.
So many of the things we look forward to in summer have been altered by the pandemic. And understandably; limiting the spread of this virus is important.
But we may be missing annual festivals and vacations. Limiting our coffee and playdates. Summer camps may be canceled and in-person summer school isn’t happening.
That’s why it’s so exciting that the local libraries are continuing with virtual summer library programs.
The Cambridge Community Library kicked off its program June 15. And the Deerfield Public Library is in the process of creating an online summer program.
In Cambridge, kids can watch some magic on June 24, sing a song with Stuart Stotts on July 8, and meet a crocodile over Zoom on July 22. All of the programs are live and start at 1:30 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page. All will stay on the Cambridge Community Library Facebook and website for a week, so families can catch up if they miss one.
It’s a chance for kids to do something that feels normal, pre-pandemic, like logging the books they’ve read over the summer.
Cambridge’s theme this year is “Imagine your story.” We are finding so much comfort in stories these days, that this feels appropriate. I find myself disappearing into novels and movies more and more as the months go on.
Whether you learn a little-known fact about the didgeridoo or discover your new favorite book, the local libraries may bring some much-needed summer spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.