Casey Johnson wins the first of two 40 lap Benninger Concrete Construction feature events on Saturday night at Jefferson Speedway. This is Johnson’s first win of the 2021 season at Wisconsin’s Action Track.
Scott Patrick and Ryan Weyer paced the field to green with Weyer taking the early lead on lap one. For the first several laps Weyer would remain out front with Patrick close behind followed by Kyle Smith and Jerry Eckhart. The “Big One” of Michael Gruenberg would bring out the first of four cautions between laps fourteen and eighteen. Gruenberg would leave the track with damage and Jason Erickson would reline up at the tail of the field. On lap sixteen the second caution flag flew for Seth Reamer going into the wall, he too would leave the track with damage to his car.
On lap seventeen Stephan Scheel and Paul Kisow would head to the tail end of the line after their scuffle. On lap eighteen Paul Kisow and Dave Malisch would cause the fourth caution in five laps. After completing lap seventeen the leaders would go into turns one and two, the inside row would jam up and the outside row would take off. This gave Johnson the opening to take the lead on lap eighteen. Erickson worked his way towards the front after his involvement in the first caution to get fifth position by lap twenty. As Erickson worked over Smith for fourth, Nottestad was pining for fifth. Nottestad claimed fifth on lap 23 with Eckhart and Will Rece right behind him.
On lap thirty-four the fifth caution came out for the chain reaction in turns one and two with Dale Nottestad, Eckhart and Rece all being sent to the rear. The final caution would be flown with two laps to go for Eckhart and Rece again. The top five would finish with Johnson, Patrick, Erickson, Dylan Schuyler and Kole Guralski. The second twin 40 lap feature was rained out and will be reschedule at a future event (August 14, 2021).
Tyler Deporter of Fort Atkinson secured the first of two 25 lap Serenity Concepts Sportsman feature events. Chris Harmon grabbed the lead on the first lap. T. Deporter started fifth and drove to third by lap five, on lap eight he dove under Jake Biever for second. Harmon continued his lead, but T. Deporter was faster and caught him on lap 14, and took over the lead on lap fifteen. The next lap, the one and only caution came out for Mark Deporter and Chris Jones.
T. Deporter would take the outside allowing Harmon to take the inside for the restart. T. Deporter would pull away with Bobby Selsing Jr. right behind him. Selsing would keep trying for the next eight laps to overtake him but would settle for second followed by Jason Thoma, Harmon and Tim Coley. The second feature was rained out and will be held at a future event.
Devon Dixon of Afton, completed the clean sweep in the Wolff Pack Apparel International division following wins; the 15 lap feature race as well as his heat race and fast time in qualifying. Timothy Higgins led early with Tyler Edmundson right behind. It didn’t take long for Dixon to charge to the front. He dove under Higgins on lap three to come out in the lead on lap four. On lap five, Weston Strese took second from Higgins with Karter Stark behind him. On lap five, Stark took second Strese.
Once Dixon got the lead each lap he put space between him and the rest of the field. Stark tried his best to get close, but ran out of laps. Following Dixon was Stark in second, Strese in third, fourth was Higgins and James Junget finished the top five.
Sun Prairie’s Jason Dunn claimed the 25 lap Benninger Concrete Contruction Hobby Stock feature event. Dunn and Tucker Bodendorfer of Muskego paced the field. It would be Bodendorfer who would take the early lead. Dunn would steal the lead from Bodendorfer on lap four. The big action was in the pack just behind them. It consisted of Robbie Rucks, Korey Bengsch Nick Bruley, Scott Riedner and Jimmy Robinson Jr. they would race several laps bunched up. On lap eight Jim Wolff would spin alone causing the first of two cautions.
After the restart, Dunn jumped to the lead where he remained the rest of the race. Losing a wheel off the forty-one of Jordan Lamb, Chuck Egli would also be involved for the second and final caution of the race on lap sixteen. The restart put Dunn and Bodendorfer at the front of the race with Dunn once again taking the lead. Following Dunn was Bruley for second, Bodendorfer for third, Bud Riedner for fourth and finishing out the top five, Shane Radtke Jr.
Nick Schmidt of Watertown captures the 20 lap Fort Atkinson Small Engine feature event. Tyler White and Gavin Smothers would lead the field to the green flag. White would take the early lead and lead for the first eight laps. On lap nine, Ryan Oetzel would take the lead from White.
Schmidt had a challenge to get the win starting in the tenth position. He would take the lead on lap seventeen. When the checker flag flew the field would finish with Schmidt, Nick Newton, Brandon Johnson, Carson Phillips and Oetzel. After tech both Newton and Johnson would be disqualified for the night moving Phillips to second, Oetzel to third, fourth to Ashlynn Jarlsberg and rounding out the new top five Zach Barnes.
Slinger’s Lincoln Cain claims the 15 lap CR Custom Construction feature event. After several restarts to get the features underway, Cooper Bodendorfer and Haylee Flairty took the field to green. It would be Bodendorfer to take the lead on lap one with Cain right behind him. After completing lap two, Axel Oldenhoff would spin on his own causing the yellow to fly for the first of three cautions.
The field would restart single file with Cain leading the field to green as he had passed Bodendorfer on lap two. On lap six, Emily Billings would bring out the second caution and then again on lap thirteen again she would spin on her own. Following Cain for second was Penn Sauter, Cohen Henze, Avery Linnerud and Easton Riedner.
Next Saturday, August 7, Round 3 Tournament of Destruction. Gates open at 4pm with racing at 7pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.