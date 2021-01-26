Students return to school buildings

The transition back to in-person learning got underway this week for Cambridge middle and high school students, with sixth and ninth-graders attending a day-long reorientation on Monday, Jan. 25.
At a Jan. 25 school board meeting, administrators shared they feel “confident” and “hopeful” about the return to in-person learning, after watching the day’s resumption of activity.
“It’s an exciting day today,” Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said.
Grades seven, eight, ten, 11 and 12 were going to return in-person on Tuesday, Jan. 26, but that was delayed by a snowstorm that closed all Cambridge schools.
Nikolay said about 42 percent of high school students, and 68 percent of middle schools students were set to return in-person this week.
High school principal Keith Schneider said at reorientation, ninth-graders ran through their full schedules and got comfortable with being in the building. They began by being introduced to teachers — in-person — in the large gym, took tours and tested out their lockers.
Masks and social distancing “went well,” Schneider said.
“One area of growth for us is going to be hallways,” Schneider said. “The kids haven’t seen each other in months and they want to see each other.”
“I was very happy today having kids you could actually talk with, versus a screen,” Schneider added.
Sixth-grade reorientationNikolay Middle School also held a reorientation for sixth-graders on Jan. 25, said principal Krista Jones. And the Cambridge Community Activities Program Youth Center at the middle school, which provides an after-school space for students, reopened that day.
Koshkonong Trails, the district’s project-based charter school housed at the Severson Learning Center near Cambridge, also returned in-person on Jan. 25.
Koshkonong Trails Lead teacher Laura Emrick said it is following a hybrid model, with students returning for in-person learning two days a week, and learning virtually three days a week.
Emrick said grades 8, 9 and 10 will learn in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and grades 7, 11 and 12 will be in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
Emrick said the first day back for grades 8, 9 and 10 went well.
“Students were really happy to be back on the Severson Learning Center property,” Emrick said.
Nikolay said, the first day back gave teachers at all three schools a chance to get more comfortable with concurrent teaching, where they’re simultaneously instructing both in-person students and virtual students over Google Meet.
“That’s probably the biggest challenge for our middle school and high school teachers,” Nikolay said. It’s “no small feat to be able to do that,” he said.
Overall, however, Nikolay said district staff felt prepared for students’ return.
It has already been in-person school for months at Cambridge Elementary School. CES has been open for in-person classes since September. Grades 4k-2 started in person, with 3-5 joining later this fall. The school briefly shifted to virtual learning for two weeks in November, due to a Covid-related staffing shortage.
“The elementary school has provided us a good template,” Nikolay said. We’re “hoping it will go as well at the other two schools.”
Substitute shortageNikolay called a substitute shortage the “Achilles heel” of this school year. However, staffing across the district was at full-strength late last week, he said.
School Board member Sean Marren said he’d been “thinking back” to July, to approving the plan to transition back to in-person learning. Cambridge has come far this year, he said.
“Congrats to everybody who has made that happen, it’s awesome,” Marren said.
“Thank you again for all the efforts from the administration,” Smithback-Travis agreed.
In other matters on Jan. 25, the school board:
- Approved sending eighth grade students to Washington D.C. for their annual trip in June 2022. Board members discussed whether the June 2021 trip would happen, saying it will go on if possible. They also discussed whether
- the district could offer a make-up opportunity to go on the trip, for ninth-graders that didn’t go on in 2020.
- Did a recognition activity in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, watching videos about his legacy and learning about privilege.
- Discussed a first reading of a contract between the school district and the Koshkonong Trails Governance Board for the next five years of Koshkonong Trails Charter School operation.
