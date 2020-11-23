Dane County is collecting cards for healthcare workers this holiday season.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a “Cards for Health Care Heroes” campaign on Nov. 23.
The county is asking families and children in Dane County to color, draw and write notes of thanks for local healthcare workers.
The campaign, a statement from Parisi said, is beginning in light of the Thanksgiving holiday, and worsening Covid-19 cases locally.
It’s “an effort to recognize the tireless and challenging work of thousands of doctors, nurses, specialists, emergency services responders and providers are doing in this community every hour of every day,” the statement said.
Families can mail cards to Dane County Room 421, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Madison Wi 53703. Cards can also submit cards electronically at https://exec.countyofdane.com/CardsForHeroes.
“This has been a most challenging year, and all of us have sacrificed greatly,” Parisi said. “Through it all we have much to be thankful for, including people who get up every day to care for others. To our doctors, nurses, and all medical providers — we are incredibly grateful for you. We hear you. We know you are hurting. We know that we all can do things to help you get through what until now was unthinkable. First and foremost, we want to say thank you.”
