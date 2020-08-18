A local business group’s request to stretch out the life of a tax incremental finance district that is funding downtown improvements, so it can continue to be tapped for downtown, has been rejected by Deerfield’s Planning Commission.
The Economic Development Committee of the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce made the request in a letter to the commission presented at a meeting on Aug. 17. The letter was read out loud by Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie. Chamber representatives did not speak during the meeting, which was held by teleconference.
Planning Commission Chair and Village Board member Scott Tebon said after consulting at length with the village’s financial advisor, Ehlers public financial advisors of Waukesha, it was concluded that for a host of reasons, the TIF district needs to remain on a course to sunset in 2025.
TIF district #3 encompasses portions of Main Street and Deerfield Fireman’s Park and also stretches eastward to High Street, northward and southward to just past the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail and to Liberty Street and westward through developer Don Tierney’s Savannah Parks neighborhood and Savannah Park. Rising Savannah Parks neighborhood property values have contributed in recent years to the TIF district’s overall rising value.
In an Aug. 6 report to the Deerfield Village Board, Ehlers said the value of property in TIF District #3, beyond the $9.9 million base property value within its boundaries at its creation in 2005, was about $22.1 million on Jan. 1, 2020. In 2020, that will generate about $449,000 in tax revenue that must be spent on projects within the district’s boundaries.
State statues allow a TIF district’s closure date to be extended for up to six years, to allow annual tax revenue, called tax increment, generated within its borders beyond that generated by the original base property value, to continue to be used for planned projects there rather than flowing back onto the regular tax rolls for the village, Deerfield school district, Dane County and Madison College.
The Chamber’s letter said having nearly $500,000 a year of tax revenue continuing to be available for downtown projects would greatly benefit the downtown even if the TIF district’s sunset date is extended by two or three years rather than six.
“Our committee understands the needs of the community including the school district,” that could benefit from that revenue, the Chamber letter said.
However, a continuation of efforts that been funded over the past couple of years funds by TIF district #3, including building improvement grants for business owners, contracting with an economic development consultant, upgrading West Nelson Street and an extensive upcoming streetscape overhaul, would continue to breath new life in to the area, the Chamber said.
“We believe that the better the downtown provides services, the stronger the overall community including the school system” will be, the Chamber letter said.
The village “has a very rare opportunity to be able to fund more improvements to both the public infrastructure and to private business that can create the need for those public improvements,” the letter continued. “This is the chance to lift ourselves up for the next 30 years.”
The letter went on to request that the the plan commission and village board meet with the Chamber’s Economic Development Committee “to strategically review the use of the extension eligibility for a period of three years.”
The commission, in the end, rejected the request, however.
Tebon said even if the TIF district’s closure date was extended beyond 2025, village officials and the village’s financial consultants would not feel comfortable adding more to the TIF district’s project plan, beyond what has already been budgeted for.
Tebon pointed to recent analysis from Ehlers that the value of property in the TIF district fell in 2019. Even with that expected to rebound in 2020, it would not be financially responsible to extend the sunset date to fund more projects through this TIF, Tebon said.
He said there’s always the possibility of creating a new TIF district in the future to keep funding downtown improvements, but said there would have to be a brand new development like the Savannah Parks neighborhood to spur a rise in property values to fund a new TIF district.
In response to a question from the Chamber about whether there could be an extension granted due to COVID-19, Tebon said no such allowance appears to be allowed under state law that regulates TIF districts.
Business grant
In a related matter, the Plan Commission recommended that two requests from downtown business owners, for improvement grants through TIF District #3, be only partially funded.
The commission voted, with Arnold Evensen dissenting, to grant Deerfield Tire and Auto, 120 N. Main St., $107,000 of the $159,000 it had requested. And it voted to grant Lane and Scott Goldman, who have purchased the former Old Deerfield Antiques mall at 37 and 35 N. Main St. about $65,000 of the $97,000 they sought.
Tebon said the approved amounts, in both cases, are about 60 percent of what was requested. The two grants combined, Tebon said, will tap out available funds for grants, covering the entire $172,000 remaining for those.
“I feel both projects have a lot of merit to them,” Tebon said, in recommending that each get a partial grant. “That seemed like a fair approach,” he added.
Senior housing
In other matters, the commission announced that plans have been put on hold for a senior housing project on the village’s south side.
In a July 14 letter to the village, sister companies Little Creek Construction and Little Creek Management of Marshall said the project on Autumn Wood Drive would consist of three buildings with 20 units each, for seniors age 55 and older. Construction would progress in phases, with each additional building going up based on demand, they said.
The project was on the Aug. 17 plan commission agenda. McCredie announced, however, that it was pulled from the agenda by the developer.
