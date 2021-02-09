Deerfield returned to the court for the first time in 15 days following a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine, but suffered a road loss to Williams Bay. However, they returned to their winning ways on Monday with a win over Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.
Deerfield 59 AL/SA 52
Cal Fisher led a trio of Demons in double figures in a seven-point win Monday in a game played at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Fisher scored 15 points, Collin Klade notched 14 and Clayton Mathwig scored 11 including three 3-pointers to lead Deerfield to just its second win in seven games.
Dayton Lasak added eight points and Kadin Matheson chipped in five for Deerfield (2-5).
Jonathan Loomans led AL/SA (3-3) with 20.
DEERFIELD 59
ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 52
Deerfield 31 28 — 59
AL/SA 31 28 — 52
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 0 2-2 2, Betthauser 1 0-0 2, Mathwig 4 0-0 11, Fisher 4 7-9 15, Klade 5 2-7 14, Lasack 4 0-0 8, M. Kimmel 2 0-0 4 Matheson 2 1-2 5. Totals — 22 12-20 59.
AL/SA — Luongkhandeng 1 2-5 4, Schmelsing 5 0-0 12, Hartberg 1 2-3 5, Davison 1 2-4 4, Loomans 9 1-5 20, Byington 3 0-0 7. Totals — 20 7-17 52.
3-point goals — D 3 (Mathwig 3); ALSA 4 (Schmelsing 2, Hartberg, Loomans 1). Total fouls — D 11; ALSA 15. Fouled out — Klade.
Williams Bay 69 Deerfield 56
The Demons trailed by just two points at halftime, but the Bulldogs pulled away with a 34-23 second half on Feb. 5.
Fisher led the way with 16 points while Mathwig added nine. The Demons got eight points each from Tommy Lees, Lasak and Martin Kimmel.
Sam Norton led three Bulldogs in double figures with 19
WILLIAMS BAY 69, DEERFIELD 56
Deerfield 33 23 — 56
Williams Bay 35 34 — 69
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 2 3-6 8, Mathwig 4 0-0 9, Fisher 5-3-3 16, Klade 3 1-2 7, Lasak 4 0-1 8, M. Kimmel 3 0-0 8. Totals — 21 7-12 56.
Williams Bay — Randall 2 0-0 4, Schultz 1 0-1 2, Norton 7 2-2 19, Viss 3 0-2 7, Mannelli 7 0-0 15, Venteicher 6 0-0 13, Kulper 3 1-2 8. Totals — 29 4-5 69.
3-point goals — D 7 (Fisher 3, M. Kimmell 2, Mathwig 1, Lees 1); WB 7 (Norton 3, Viss 1, Mannelli 1, Kulper 1, Venteicher 1). Total fouls — D 11; WB 15.
WIAA Playoffs
Deerfield received a No. 2 seed and with it a bye in the WIAA Division 4 regional first round. The Demons will play the winner between No. 3 Dodgeland and No. 6 Johnson Creekin a regional semifinal on Feb. 19. The regional championship will be played Feb. 220 at the highest seed remaining
WIAA sectionals will be held Feb. 25 and 27, with the 2021 WIAA Division 4 State Boys Basketball Tournament taking place March 5-6 at either the La Crosse Center or Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
Up Next
The Demons travel to Orfordville Thursday to take on Parkview in a 7:15 p.m. start.
