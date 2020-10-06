The aged cement block building, once part of a hilltop Deerfield schools complex, stands alone today overlooking Fireman’s Park.
Now, its days are likely numbered.
Finished in 1941 with help from a federal works program, the Farm Shop was a short walk from a main high school building that also sat atop the hill with an entrance off what today is Grand Avenue. The high school was constructed in 1890 and housed many grades over the years until it was razed in 1963.
At the bottom of the hill still stands the remnants of more modern school that began as gym in 1950, with classrooms added over the years. At various times, it housed grades kindergarten through 12. It closed in 2004 and was sold and remodeled as the Liberty Commons retail shops and offices.
Today, Deerfield has a modern middle-high school on Simonson Boulevard and an elementary school on West Quarry Street.
The Farm Shop’s roof is badly deteriorated, Village of Deerfield Public Works Director John Doyle said on a recent visit to the site, pointing out a gaping hole in the ceiling in a large interior room where hands-on classes were once taught. The building also had a small classroom, that still contains a wooden-framed chalkboard and a school wall clock, and is otherwise now filled with items the Deerfield Fire Department uses during its annual festival in the park.
There is visible water damage and mold in the ceiling, Doyle said. “There’s probably asbestos in those tiles,” Doyle added, and likely lead paint on the interior door frames.
Outside, the white-painted façade is looking increasingly worn.
Doyle said the village owns Fireman’s Park and has talked for years about taking the Farm Shop down. Decisions will have to be made soon, he predicts.
The foundation and the walls are solid but the roof has 3-5 years left, Doyle said.
“The tipping point will be when the roof goes. Eventually it will cave in,” Doyle said. “When it gets bad like that, it’s the snow load that will do it in.”
Since it ceased to be a classroom when the current middle-high school opened in 1967, the Farm Shop has been used for storage by the fire department as well as by an array of village departments.
The police department once stored vehicles and evidence here, Doyle said. The public works department now stores plows, mowing tractors and other items.
“Everybody has needed storage space, and this has been an available building,” Doyle said. A lot of groups “have had their fingers on it for all of its history,” he said.
Doyle said as the roof gets worse, he’ll likely stop storing anything of value.
“We’re watching the roof, and when we deem it unsafe we won’t store anything in here anymore, and then it’s up to the village to make a decision on what they want to do,” he said.
Constructed by a young men’s work crew funded in part by the National Youth Administration, the Farm Shop was also simply called the Ag Building by students. Agriculture classes were taught there for decades by longtime teacher and FFA advisor Bob Huebel.
Today, the glass panes in four sets of tall windows are mostly broken. The windows were already boarded up when he was hired by the Village of Deerfield in 1997, Doyle said.
But “when it was new, the natural light must have been something else. Look at the size of those windows,” Doyle said. “It must have been really lit up in here during the day.”
The only access today is an overhead garage door; a smaller front door has been blocked.
In the large main room, that measures roughly 35-by-45 feet, remain original mid-20th Century hanging lights, wooden lockers, a wooden peg wall, and bank of metal booths that may be have welding stations.
A plaque that still hangs on the exterior says the Farm Shop was completed in 1941 and “dedicated to and built by the young men of this community, Wisconsin, National Youth Administration and local funds.”
Rick Matheson, now president of the Deerfield Historical Society, was a member of the DHS Class of 1966, the last senior class to attend the school at the bottom of the hill before the current new middle-high school opened on Simonson Boulevard in 1967.
Matheson attended fifth and sixth-grade in the 1890 school building at the top of the hill.
Its basement was a gym with low ceilings, he recalls. “It had a basket on each end. That’s where the high school boys played basketball then. And there were big, wide steps going up to the upper level, I remember that. And kind of creaky floors.”
Matheson also remembers taking high school wood shop class at the Farm Shop, walking up the hill to get there.
“I remember building a little box, like a tool box, with a handle on it, sanding it down, shellacking it,” he said.
According to a 1941 article in Madison’s The Capital Times this was the first farm workshop building completed by the National Youth Administration in the State of Wisconsin. At the time, the article said, the National Youth Adminstration was building 25 such shops around the state.
The National Youth Administration operated from 1935 to 1944, employing and offering hands-on education to youth ages 18-25.
According to article, 31 young men from Dane County were hired to construct the Deerfield building that cost $7,700, about $2,000 of which was contributed by Dane County.
The article said courses expected to be taught “will include farm mechanics, woodworking, metal work, electricity and mechanical trades.”
Matheson remembers taking an auto mechanic night school class in the building, taught by the owner of the local Ford garage.
“I’d go up there, and it was about half a dozen of us guys, and he’d have an engine up there and we’d take the engine apart and put it back together again, just as an extracurricular activity.”
Doyle said if the Farm Shop building were taken down, it could allow for the extension of the adjacent Fireman’s Park horse and truck pull track.
“There are all kinds of discussions, that people are kicking around,” for the potential future use of the site, Doyle said.
Doyle said the breakdown earlier this year of Village Board discussions about relocating the Village Hall, and possibly putting an addition onto the public works garage in the Deerfield Industrial Park, leaves his department, for now, in need of the Farm Shop space.
“We put a lot of stuff in here,” he said.
It’s not clear when — or if --discussion will resume on the Village Hall move or the public works garage addition.
