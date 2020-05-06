Koshkonong Trails Charter School’s Governance Board is looking for three new members to join its board this summer.
The Governance Board oversees operations at Koshkonong Trails, a project-based charter school in Cambridge for students in grades 7-12.
The board, that answers to the Cambridge School Board,
announced May 4 that it is seeking three new members, parents of students in the district or interested community members.
Koshkonong Trails lead teacher Laura Emrick said families of students at the school usually help select Governance Board members.
The board voted to hold its annual meeting on June 2, but to postpone elections of board officers until late summer.
Board President Jay Settersten suggested postponing the election because of COVID-19, and to allow more time to line up new members. Settersten said one or two board officers are up for re-election this year.
Board members will decide at the August meeting when elections will be.
The board also had a lengthy discussion about changing its annual meeting date to late summer, but didn’t act on the idea.
The school completed its admission process on April 30.
Students can open enroll into Cambridge from any district in the state through May. Students then apply directly to Koshkonong Trails and are selected for the school based on a lottery.
Emrick said 13 students have been admitted for the 2020-21 school year, bringing Koshkonong Trails’ enrollment up to 36. Eight students were admitted into grades seven and eight, four students were added to grades nine and ten, and one student was admitted to grades eleven and twelve.
Acceptance letters have been sent, and the school is awaiting confirmation from students, Emrick said.
The Governance Board also discussed recommending to the Cambridge School Board the addition of another staff member at Koshkonong Trails.
Emrick said another part-time teacher, or full-time instructional aide, would help with higher enrollment next year.
“I don’t know how things change with coronavirus. It’s not always possible,” Emrick said. “(But) that could help tremendously.”
