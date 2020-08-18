Students at Koshkonong Trails charter school will return in person a few days a week this fall, with the option to learn virtually.
Cambridge School Board member Courtney Reed Jenkins said on Aug. 17 that the Koshkonong Trails Governance Board, the school’s governing body, decided to bring back students in-person with different age groups attending school at different times. Reed Jenkins is a member of the governance board.
The project-based charter school, housed at the district’s 82-acre Severson Learning Center school farm, enrolls about 35 students, about two-thirds of which are in high school and the rest in middle school. It accepts students in grades 7 through 12.
Middle school students will return in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays starting in September.
Ninth and tenth grade students will return in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and eleventh and twelfth grade students will attend Thursdays and Fridays.
Reed Jenkins said high school students will be expected to learn virtually on the days they are not attending in-person.
Any Koshkonong Trails student can choose to learn virtually, Reed Jenkins added.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay shared at the school board meeting that as of Aug. 17, only one Koshkonong Trails student was planning to stay virtual. This comes from the district’s most recent survey of families, which asks families to choose how their student will start the first four weeks of classes.
