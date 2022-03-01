Updated Cambridge station would draw and keep fire and EMS staff and volunteers, forum attendees told

Luring and keeping staff and volunteers is dependent upon improving the fire and EMS station they work out of, Cambridge’s fire chief and its EMS director said at a Feb. 26 information session about upcoming station expansion referendums.
Fire Chief Terry Johnson and EMS Chief Paul Blount joined members of their departments, representatives of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission and local residents for the Saturday morning round-table hosted by Millie’s Coffee & Eatery in the atrium of Galleria 214 in downtown Cambridge.
It was the latest in a series of forums at locations throughout the Cambridge area, organized by the Friends of the Cambridge Area EMS.
The discussion focused on the needs of the nearly 40-year-old station; what’s included in a $6.3 million proposal that’s on the ballot on April 5 in the village of Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana; what has changed about the plans since those three communities shot down a $6.5 million station expansion referendum in April 2021; and the expected taxpayer impact.
It also touched on regional emergency service cooperation and on the potential ripple effect on Cambridge fire and EMS of a newly proposed massive Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove.
Cambridge, Oakland and Christiana, the town of Lake Mills and village of Rockdale are proposed to divide the $6.3 million cost based on their equalized values. Cambridge would contribute about $1.57 million, Christiana about $1.2 million, Oakland about $3.1 million, Rockdale about $156,000 and the town of Lake Mills about $220,000.
The estimated annual tax impact to property owners, per $100,000 of assessed value for 20 years, would be $61 in Cambridge, $51 in Oakland, $66 in Rockdale and $6 in Lake Mills.
Because it receives substantial shared revenue payments from a power plant built in the township more than 20 years ago, the town of Christiana doesn’t levy a local tax, so it doesn’t have a per $100,000 impact. The town has the cash to pay its share of the station expansion, if it’s approved by voters in April, Town Chairman Mark Cook said at the forum.
A handout given to forum attendees, that listed the annual taxpayer impact in Christiana as $61 per $100,000 of assessed value, was purely for comparison sake. Some local residents might find it useful to see that alongside the impact in the other municipalities, Cook said.
2021 proposal
At first glance, the revised $6.3 million proposal doesn’t seem much different from what was on the ballot last year. It’s just $200,000 less than $6.5 million proposed in 2021.
But Johnson and Cook, who represents Christiana on the fire and EMS Commission, said there’s nuance that voters need to understand.
A new cost estimate given to the commission a few months after the three failed referendums was sharply higher due to rising construction costs, they said. The same-sized building proposed in April 2021 at a cost of $6.5 million would now cost about $7.1 million, the commission was told.
The commission responded by finding ways to trim about $800,000 out of the proposed project. One of seven proposed new truck bays could be eliminated, the commission suggested. And there could be four instead of eight new bedrooms. With other suggested trims, the commission got the square footage down to about 23,000 square feet, from 28,000 proposed in 2021.
“We’re losing between 4,000 and 5,000 square feet, but it’s only saving us about $200,000,” Johnson said.
“We’re getting less of a building for basically the same amount of money,” agreed Volunteer Fire Department Third Assistant Chief Joe Evans.
Cook stressed that the square footage reduction was just an estimate, in an effort to bring the cost down. He said the fire and EMS commission ultimately decided to first seek up to $6.3 million in the new referendums. It will firm up the building plans once voters approve those funds, he said.
“Let’s not argue now about bathrooms and bricks and mortar and the color of the walls and what the outside of the building looks like,” Cook said. “Tell us you want a new station, and that you want to bring it up to modern standards. Pass the referendum and then we’ll design the most efficient, best building that we can to match our needs.”
Johnson noted that the current proposal is far less costly than a $10 million plan to build a new station at a different site, that was on the table about six years ago.
“We knew $10 million was too much,” Johnson recalls.
The fire and EMS commission eventually settled on a plan to buy a now former Pizza Pit restaurant adjacent to the station on West Main Street, to expand onto that site. The town of Christiana bought the Pizza Pit property in 2019 for $280,000, and has an agreement with the other four municipalities who will each pay the town back, once their referendums pass.
Blount said he recognizes the proposed cost could be a burden on some village residents, particularly lower-income seniors on fixed budgets.
“We want to be sensitive to the fact that there are people in our community who would just really struggle with affording this,” Blount said. “We certainly want to hear them out and understand that we’re not going to get everyone to vote for this.”
Safety
But, Blount and Johnson said, there are many arguments for expanding and improving the station despite the cost.
Safety is high on the list, they said.
Currently, full-time paramedics live while on duty in an apartment across West Main Street, also U.S. Highway 12. Dangers include traffic and icy streets, even more of a concern when paramedics make the trek late at night, they said.
Having in-station sleeping rooms would speed up paramedic response times, and be safer for staff, Blount said.
“I’ve seen them running across the street. They hustle. They get there as fast as they can,” Blount said. “But we’re still sometimes taking 3-4 minutes to get (an ambulance) out the door.”
“People have slipped and fallen going across the street,” Blount added.
When paramedics are working at the station and a call comes, the response time typically drops to “30 seconds or a minute,” Blount said.
Evans said other safety issues include the lack of adequate ventilation in the existing truck bay, potentially exposing firefighters to toxic exhaust fumes.
Industry data has shown that “with new stations with modern ventilation systems, the cancer risk is dropping,” for firefighters, Blount noted. “Unfortunately in Cambridge, we don’t have those systems.”
And, he and Johnson said, there’s simply not enough room now. Turnout gear is stored out in the open just a few feet from fire trucks, and some equipment including a boat for water rescues is stored in a garage behind the station. The time required to get that rolling when a water rescue call comes in wastes valuable minutes, they said.
The combination of large trucks backing out while firefighters are putting on gear, and while other volunteers are arriving at the station in their own vehicles, has created a “tremendously dangerous situation,” Johnson said.
“We’re too crowded in the station,” Johnson said.
Recruitment and retention
Blount said the Cambridge Area EMS can’t compete with larger communities closer to Madison, in what it pays full-time paramedics. Sun Prairie, for instance, pays its paramedics about $14,000 more a year than Cambridge, he said.
“How do we stay competitive?” Blount said. “I think there are a lot of things we can do, but one thing for sure that we can address is the station. That will help.”
An updated station would be an equalizer, he predicted, helping to draw both full-time staff and EMS and fire volunteers.
Continuing to have volunteers, rather than moving to an all full-time fire and EMS crew, saves the community money, Blount stressed. Volunteer fire fighters are currently paid just $10 per call, Johnson noted.
Sheila Palinkas, who served last summer on a committee created by the fire and EMS commission that reviewed the station proposal, said in her rough calculation, based on regional pay rates, it would cost about $2 million a year to have all full-time fire and EMS departments in Cambridge.
“That’s a significant amount of money,” Palinkas said, that could be saved.
“If you provide new state of the art facilities, safe facilities, comfortable facilities, that will help with recruitment and retention,” for volunteers and full-time staff, Blount said. He added that in a community the size of Cambridge “we have to have the volunteers. Without the volunteers in this community, neither the EMS nor the fire department can work properly.”
Blount also said there’s a significant cost to staff and volunteer turnover, in having to continually find, train and outfit new people. A modern station would helps stem that turnover, he predicted.
“It makes people want to stay, to want to work here,” Blount said.
Regional cooperation
Cook, Blount and Johnson also stressed that an updated, larger station has regional implications. It would allow the fire department to host regional chiefs meetings and would allow for local and regional trainings with larger groups. Currently, the fire and EMS departments don’t have the space for a even a joint local training, they said.
A proposed large training room would be outfitted with modern technology. And it would be large enough to serve as a command center in a disaster, able to accommodate department members working alongside groups like the Red Cross in an emergency.
“We need (the proposed) facilities in order to do that, and we just don’t have them currently,” Blount said.
Community response
Marion Timmerman, of the town of Oakland, attended the Feb. 26 forum. She urged the commission and the fire and EMS departments to continue to share their message about the need for an updated station, in the weeks leading up to the referendums.
“I think most of the people around our table here understand the need and the value of passing the referendums,” Timmerman said. “But there are, unfortunately, probably a lot of people who aren’t going to attend these meetings, who are just planning to vote ‘no’ and I’m a little stymied about how to interact with them.”
“I want a strong EMS and fire department but I’m not exactly sure how to share that most effectively, if not to convince them, at least share accurate information,” she added.
“Encourage people to attend the rest of the forums,” Palinkas responded.
Upcoming forums
The Friends of the Cambridge EMS is continuing to sponsor public information sessions in advance of April 5 referendums to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station.
All of the planned information sessions are free and open to the public, and will include complimentary refreshments. Remaining planned information sessions include:
- Thursday, March 10: 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., The Sports Page Bar and Grille, W9535 U.S. Highway 12
- Saturday, March 19: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St.