Public School Open Enrollment
Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2020-21 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period ends on April 30 at 4 p.m. Parents must submit an online application to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
CAMBRIDGE
Prom postponed
The Cambridge School District has announced online that the district will be rescheduling its Junior Prom, that had been set for May 2, to a new date in the spring, summer or fall.
The Cambridge School District is delivering meals to families that might need them. Deliveries are made on Mondays and Wednesdays by school support staff in district-owned vehicles, to families that have been identified by the district. If families aren’t receiving meals but need them, they should contact Janice Murray at 608-423-9727 extension 1116 or jmurray@cambridge.k12.wi.us. The school district is also collecting donations for Everybody Eats, which will fund meals. Donations can be made at the Badger Bank drive-up window.
Friday, April 17: Supply boxes
The Cambridge PTO is selling school supply boxes until April 17 at 5 p.m. The kits include most items students need for the 2020-21 school year at the elementary and middle schools. Kits can be purchased at www.shopttkits.com. Items match school supply lists provided by the school, with certain items excluded. More information: cambridgewipto@gmail.com.
DEERFIELD
Tuesday, April 14: School survey
The Deerfield School District is asking for the input of parents and families on its hiring of a new middle-high school principal. Administrators would like families to take a survey, sharing leadership skills they'd like to see in a principal. The surveys are due April 14 at 5 p.m., and have been emailed to families.
The Deerfield School District is taking school supply orders for the 2020-21 school year. The kits are for students in grades 5K-6, and are tailored to the grade school supply list. The deadline to order is May 1. Kits can be purchased at www.shopttkits.com.
