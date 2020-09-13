Dane County and the nonpartisan Dane County Voter ID Coalition, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Dane County (LWVDC), Dane County NCAAP, and other organizations, have announced the expansion of their Voter Helpline to improve voter education and participation ahead of the Nov. 3 election
Voter Helpline employees and volunteers will now be able to provide immediate services to callers, as well as offer help in Spanish and other languages. These additional services build upon the success of the Helpline, which was established in 2016.
The Voter Helpline is just one tool these organizations are using to replace more traditional face-to-face voter education and engagement services that are no longer considered safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also helps voters connect with volunteers when it’s most convenient for them.
Common questions to the Voter Helpline include how to:
• Obtain an approved voter ID
• Register to vote
• Request, fill out, and return an absentee ballot
• Vote early through in-person absentee voting
• Find their polling location
The Voter Helpline can also help with specific voter issues including getting a new voter ID, witnessing absentee ballots, navigating the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website (myvote.wi.gov), and much more.
“By creating this Helpline, we hope to make it easy for voters to get the help they need to vote safely this November. Too many voters struggled to vote in April and August due to fears of contracting the COVID-19 virus. No one should be afraid of getting sick or worse by voting,” said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
“This will be a great resource for the residents of Dane County. Breaking down barriers to voting, especially in such a challenging time, is something that needs to be done, and I’m happy to see we are able to move in this direction,” said Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher.
Earnestine Moss, Co-chair of the Dane County Voter ID Coalition ,and Vice-President of the Dane County Branch of the NAACP, said in a release that "“we greatly appreciate the County’s support through funding and other resources to better serve underserved populations. Voting impacts every part of our lives, from health care to climate change, and our goal is to eliminate the obstacles to voting that so many people in our community regularly face.”
The Voter Helpline expansion is funded as part of a $100,000 grant from Dane County. The grant will fund outreach coordinators to help staff the Voter Helpline and will also fund a multi-platform media campaign.
