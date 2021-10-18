Marshall, area townships consider tying into Sun Prairie EMS service

The village of Marshall and the towns of Medina and York have begun exploring whether to have the city of Sun Prairie provide their EMS service.
The Marshall Village Board on Oct. 12 formally entered talks with the city about an EMS agreement. Proposed at this point in the discussion is a tentative date of Jan. 1, 2023 to make the change.
The EMS commission also showed support for the move.
Under a three-year contract and an annual cost-sharing formula proposed by the city, based on equalized value and EMS call data, the village of Marshall would tentatively pay Sun Prairie about $126,000 for coverage in 2023. Projections show that fee rising to about $132,000 in 2024 and to about $145,000 in 2025.
Ambulance fees would range from $1,500 to $1,700, based on residency, plus $22 per mile. The Sun Prairie Common Council sets and periodically adjusts its ambulance fees.
The towns of Medina and York, at an annual area joint EMS meeting on Oct. 13, similarly indicated interest in city EMS coverage.
The Medina Town Board has the issue on its Wednesday, Oct. 20 agenda, at 6 p.m. at the town hall, 634 State Highway 19.
It follows the town of Sun Prairie’s announcement this summer that it would leave Marshall Area EMS and go with the city, effective in 2023.
The moves also follow exploration this summer of combining the Marshall and Waterloo EMS, and perhaps fire service. That would have involved a $12,000 study, and ultimately did not go forward.
“The (Marshall) Fire Department wasn’t really willing to participate, nor were we certain that Waterloo would want to participate, and do we want to invest that money on a ‘maybe?’” said Marshall EMS Director Scott Allain.
Merging with Deer-Grove EMS, something that has been discussed in the past, was also brought up this summer but that idea didn’t progress, either, Allain said.
Reasoning
Representatives of the towns and villages that currently make up the Marshall Area EMS say questions about future staffing and budgeting are contributing to their interest in making the change.
If just the town of Sun Prairie left the Marshall Area EMS, the remaining three municipalities would have to collectively pick up the annual costs that the town would no longer be contributing. The 2022 recommended budget is $599,371.05. For 2022, each municipality will pay $286,071.05, so it would be at least that much for Marshall and the towns of Medina and York to pick up collectively as of 2023, if an agreement with the city is not made.
Marshall Area EMS also receives a contribution of $43,300 from the fire department because of the shared staffing agreement in place.
The Marshall Area EMS could also lose an estimated $85,000 in ambulance run revenue, from calls made in the town of Sun Prairie, that would now go to the city.
When it became clear this summer that was the direction the town of Sun Prairie was headed, Marshall and the other towns in the Marshall Area EMS began to seriously weigh their options in the face of significant likely future budget shortfalls.
Staffing
Allain said staffing has become a growing issue in recent years, with an ongoing shift from mostly volunteers to more paid-on-call staff, and more full-time staff.
The Marshall Area EMS has three full-time paid positions, but one is vacant. There are 24 paid-on-call staff members.
Allain is pushing to add two more full-time paramedics in 2022 staff, which would bring the service up to 24/7 coverage and potentially set it up to operate at a full paramedic level.
Allain also pushed for a raise in hourly pay for paid-on-call staff based on education level, but it did not get addressed in the 2022 budget.
Sun Prairie EMS Director Brian Goff said at the Oct. 13 meeting that he believes Marshall and surrounding township residents would quickly “recognize the value,” of being covered by its 24/7, full-paramedic service.
He said bringing Marshall EMS staff into the city service could be done automatically as part of a negotiated agreement, or they might have to apply and compete for jobs.
“We’re happy to engage discussion on either one of those – whichever works out to the greatest advantage,” Goff said. “It’s a little premature now for me to say, ‘This is how it will go’ but we are open to discussion (with) the major objective being to make sure there is opportunity and to make sure we can take care of people the best way we can.”
If hired by the Sun Prairie EMS, Marshall EMS members would have to make the commitment to work toward full paramedic status. He said he would like to offer an opportunity to do that gradually, with a future date set by which that certification would have to be completed.
“It would a temporary thing; it would not last forever. But we would encourage them (to get that certification) and we’d find some way to have that happen,” Goff said.
Goff said details would be ironed out in future discussions and contract negotiations.
“What does that look on a granular level? I don’t know yet,” Goff said.
Marshall Public Safety Building
Any agreement would have to lay out how the city of Sun Prairie EMS uses the Marshall Public Safety Building. It could potentially involve a fee for Sun Prairie to keep an ambulance and some employees there. Goff said further discussion on that would also be ahead.
The building is owned jointly by the Marshall Fire Department and EMS, so would not be completely absorbed by the Sun Prairie.