Oct. 8 - Oct. 22 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
The next Senior Luncheon is Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Cambridge Library Community Room, featuring the Zoozort program sponsored by the library and lunch provided by the Cambridge Market Cafe.
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Senior Luncheon will be held at Galleria 214 in downtown Cambridge, with the entertainment playing dice and cards with friends. The lunch menu and provider are to be determined.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Oct. 8
Cheeseburger: Beef Patty, WW Bun, American Cheese, Ketchup/mustard
Calico Beans
Potato Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Candy cookie
MO – Black Bean Burger
NCS – SF Cookie
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Fish Sandwich: Breaded Fillet, WW Bun, Cheese (NAS – no cheese) Tartar Sauce
Yams
Peas
Pears
Chocolate Banana Cake
MO – Multigrain burger
NCS – Banana
Friday, Oct. 15
Roast Turkey in Gravy
Cranberry stuffing
3 Beans Salad
NAS – green beans
Yam Bake
Pears
Pumpkin pie
MO – Veggie Chicken in Gravy
NCS – SF Pie
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Noodles
Carrots
Mixed Green Salad
Dressing
Peaches
Brownie
MO – Marinara Sauce
NCS – SF pudding
Friday, Oct. 22
Chicken a la King
Brown Rice
Capri blend
Broccoli Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Frosted Chocolate Cake
MO – Soy a la King
NCS – SF cookie
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.
Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.