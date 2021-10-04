You have permission to edit this article.
Senior Meals

Oct. 8 - Oct. 22 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE

CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.

The next Senior Luncheon is Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Cambridge Library Community Room, featuring the Zoozort program sponsored by the library and lunch provided by the Cambridge Market Cafe.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Senior Luncheon will be held at Galleria 214 in downtown Cambridge, with the entertainment playing dice and cards with friends. The lunch menu and provider are to be determined.

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Oct. 8

Cheeseburger: Beef Patty, WW Bun, American Cheese, Ketchup/mustard

Calico Beans

Potato Salad

Fruit Cocktail

Candy cookie

MO – Black Bean Burger

NCS – SF Cookie

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Fish Sandwich: Breaded Fillet, WW Bun, Cheese (NAS – no cheese) Tartar Sauce

Yams

Peas

Pears

Chocolate Banana Cake

MO – Multigrain burger

NCS – Banana

Friday, Oct. 15

Roast Turkey in Gravy

Cranberry stuffing

3 Beans Salad

NAS – green beans

Yam Bake

Pears

Pumpkin pie

MO – Veggie Chicken in Gravy

NCS – SF Pie

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Meat Sauce

Spaghetti Noodles

Carrots

Mixed Green Salad

Dressing

Peaches

Brownie

MO – Marinara Sauce

NCS – SF pudding

Friday, Oct. 22

Chicken a la King

Brown Rice

Capri blend

Broccoli Salad

Fruit Cocktail

Frosted Chocolate Cake

MO – Soy a la King

NCS – SF cookie

DEERFIELD

DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.

Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.

